 
 

Teresa Giudice 'Recuperating' in Hospital Post-Emergency Procedure After Fiance's Bankruptcy Filing

According to her lawyer, 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' is set to be released from the hospital within 24 hours after she's hospitalized for a 'non-cosmetic' emergency surgery.

  • Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice is on the mend in a hospital. According to her lawyer, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is "recuperating" after being rushed to the hospital for an "emergency procedure."

On Thursday, March 23, James Leonard, a lawyer for the 49-year-old Bravo star, told Page Six, "Teresa was admitted to the hospital last night and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure this morning." The attorney added, "She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery."

"She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes," added James. He further explained that Teresa is set to be released from the hospital "within the next 24 hours." The nature of the reality star's medical emergency has not yet been released.

Amid Teresa's health scare, her eldest daughter Gia Giudice took to her Instagram Story to show some support. Gia shared a selfie of the reality star wearing a blue medical face mask while lying in a hospital bed.

Over the snapshot, Gia wrote, "Such a trooper, I love you." The 21-year-old daughter of the Bravolebrity then asked her followers for their prayers as saying, "Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @teresagiudice."

Gia Giudice via IG Story

Gia Giudice showed some support to her mom after being hosptalized for an 'emergency procedure.'

Later, Teresa's ex-husband, Joe Giudice, shared the same photo on his Instagram account. The entrepreneur also asked fans for their support. "Please pray for Teresa as she's been admitted to the hospital," he captioned his post along with a broken heart and folded hands emoji.

Teresa's hospitalization came less than a month after her fiance, Luis Ruelas, filed for bankruptcy. The Sun reported that Luis' company, Produce Depot, filed for $1,660,488.10 in bankruptcy on March 2.

Previously, Luis was sued by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a vendor of the produce company, for failing to pay over $100K. The paperwork claimed the business sold "fresh fruit and vegetables" to Luis' company on October 20, 2020 and November 13, 2020 in the amount of $113,404.40.

"Produce Depot has failed and refused to pay for the commodities it ordered, received, and accepted from Plaintiff, despite due demand," read the legal papers. The lawsuit alleged that Luis and his business partner "are or were owners, officers, directors, members and/or at least 10 percent shareholders of Produce Depot during the relevant time period, making them 'responsibly connected.' "

