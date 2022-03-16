Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at 2022 Grammys

Instagram Music

Fans will also see Lil Nas X performing with his 'Industry Baby' collaborator Jack Harlow at the upcoming 64th annual ceremony, which is set to take place on April 3 in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - The performers for the upcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards have been announced. Billie Eilish, BTS (Bangtan Boys) and Olivia Rodrigo are confirmed to make merry music's biggest night, which is set to take place on April 3 in Las Vegas.

Among those who will also take the stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena are Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. On top of that, Lil Nas X will entertain the crowd with his "Industry Baby" collaborator, Jack Harlow.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah once again. As for the nominations, they are dominated by Jon Batiste, who picked up 11 nods. Billie and her brother FINNEAS, Olivia, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Ed Sheeran, Jimmie Allen, Lil Nas X as well as Kanye West also scored nominations.

The 2022 Grammy Awards was previously set to be held at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center, in Los Angeles on January 30. However, it was put on hold due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant concerns.

On January 18, the Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. unveiled the new date. "I'm so pleased to let you know that the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards have been rescheduled," he said in a statement. "[It] will now be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3."

"Additional details about the dates and locations of other official GRAMMY Week events, including the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, MusiCares' Person of the Year(opens in a new tab), and the Pre-GRAMMY Gala, will be announced soon," the statement added.

This marked the second time the officials had to shift plans for a Grammy Awards ceremony. They also moved the 63rd annual event from January to March 14, 2021 due to "the deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles" at that time. The show was ultimately held at the Los Angeles Convention Center with a smaller in-person audience.