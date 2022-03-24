Timothee Chalamet Joins Jewish Dating App After Lily-Rose Depp Split

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Call Me by Your Name' actor previously sparked reconciliation rumors with Lili-Rose after they're spotted stepping out separately in downtown Manhattan.

AceShowbiz - Timothee Chalamet is seemingly ready to mingle following his split from Lily-Rose Depp. More than a year after calling it quits with the daughter of Johnny Depp, the "Call Me by Your Name" actor reportedly has been spotted on the Lox Club dating app.

Revealing the news was Deuxmoi, an Instagram blog known for exposing celebrities' secrets. The page shared a screenshot of someone's DM that read, "Timmy Chalamet is on The Lox Club." Alongside the post, there was a note that read, "got another confirm...listen to last week's podcast episode for more Timmy."

Launched in late 2020 by Austin Kevitch, the Lox Club has been described as the app for "Jews with ridiculously high standards." In addition, the developers for the love-matching app described it as "a virtual speakeasy hidden within an old-school deli."

Timothee began dating Lili-Rose October 2018. While they kept mum about their romance, they were caught on camera kissing during an Italian vacation in September 2019. Less than a year later, however, the "Lady Bird" star was listed as "single" in an issue of British Vogue.

In the summer 2020, Timothee was linked romantically to Eiza Gonzales. At that time, they were caught flaunting PDA in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In a photo surfacing online, the two were seen having a steamy make-out session in a hot tub with him kissing her neck from behind.

Fast forward to April 2021, Timothee sparked reconciliation rumors with Lili-Rose after they're spotted stepping out separately in downtown Manhattan. Some of the photos obtained by Just Jared saw the young stars opted for a casual look, with Timothee wearing a white hoodie under a dark blue coat that matched his trousers and black sneakers.

His companion, meanwhile, wore a tan hoodie with the hood peeking out of a black puffer coat and light blue jeans. She completed her look with white sneakers, a maroon face mask covering her nose and mouth and a pair of sunglasses perching at the top of her head.