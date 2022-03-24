 
 

Freddie Gibbs Quips He Saved Joe Rogan From Getting Beaten Up Following His N-Word Scandal

Freddie Gibbs Quips He Saved Joe Rogan From Getting Beaten Up Following His N-Word Scandal
The 'Built for This' spitter previously called out 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast host for saying the N-word, but he insists that the latter is not racist.

AceShowbiz - Freddie Gibbs had a great time roasting Joe Rogan in the wake of his N-word fiasco. The "Built for This" spitter, who previously declared that Rogan is not racist despite the controversy, jokingly said he saved the podcaster from getting beaten up over his racial slur.

Gibbs poked fun at Rogan when they appeared on the "Kill Tony Show". When taking the stage, he said, "The world is changing, s**t. Joe Rogan said n***a and s**t." The UFC color commentator then interjected, "It's been years. Let it go."

"Nah, n***a that wasn't years. That was days," the emcee later responded. "He said every n***a in Philly look like a monkey. Joe, let me tell you something, n***a. You lucky I got family in Philadelphia because they was coming there to f**k you up. I held all n***as back on behalf of Joe. Y'all give me a round of applause, n***a."

After Rogan said, "Thank you... I appreciate it," Gibbs went on to joke, "I know white boy. You better appreciate it... We gotta talk. We gotta work something out for that, n***a. You got the n***a approval from the realest n***a ever." He added, "Joe Rogan is about to give n***as reparations."

Despite the roasting, Gibbs showed love to Rogan when appearing on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast earlier this month. "You can't say that s**t, Joe," he said in the March episode of the podcast. "You pissed n***as off when you did that compilation. It was funny as f**k, though. I can't even lie."

"I don't think you're racist, my n***a," the rapper continued. "You my n***a, I f**k with you. I never though you was racist. I just thought you was saying some s**t you shouldn't have said and a lot of us n***as say some s**t we shouldn't say sometimes, but it is what it is."

Rogan drew backlash in February after singer India.Arie shared videos of him using the N-word and calling black people "apes." However, the stand-up comedian already issued a public apology for his "regretful and shameful" actions.

