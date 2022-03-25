Andrew Caldwell Claims He's Sexually Harassed on Zeus Show

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Delivert' icon, who recently appeared on Zeus' show 'Bad Boys Los Angeles', alleges in a new statement that he was sexually harassed during the filming for the show.

Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Andrew Caldwell has spoken out about his unpleasant experience while working in a Zeus show. The "Delivert" icon, who recently appeared on "Bad Boys Los Angeles", claimed that he was sexually harassed during the filming for the show.

He shared a statement from his attorney on his Instagram account on Wednesday, March 23. "Our firm has been retained to represent Andrew Caldwell regarding several acts committed against him while participating in the production of Zeus Network's television show, 'Bad Boys Los Angeles." It continued, "As we've stated before, it is neither permissible nor entertaining to be the subject of intentional acts of violence or, as in this case, sexual harassment."

"The history and pattern of abuse many entertainers are subject to endure in the entertainment industry is no longer to be ignored and industry standards must change," it continued. "Methods of fear and intimidation are unacceptable in any industry or setting and will not be tolerated."

The statement also accused Zeus of failing to "ensure the safety and security of its cast members" and facilitating "an unsafe and toxic environment for everyone involved in its productions." In the caption to his post, Caldwell added that he has "been suffering in silence" and wants justice to be served.it

Meanwhile, Andrew wrote in the caption, "I' heartbroken. I’ve been suffering in silence and I can’t take it anymore. Justice needs to be served and I encourage anyone else suffering in silence to speak up. @ar_apc @kathyrabii_esq."

This arrived after Amber Ali claimed that she was attacked by Joseline Hernandez and her fiance Balistic Beats on "Joseline's Cabaret Reunion". On Thursday, March 17, the season 3 star of "Joseline's Cabaret" wrote via Instagram, "I am so embarrassed, mortified, and depressed. I can't stop replaying the events in my head over and over." She further stressed, "Ballistic should be arrested! He and Joseline attacked me in front of cameras, crew, production, and guests! This is wrong. I want justice."

Amber also included a statement from her attorneys at Adeife & Rabii. In it, her legal team said, "We are very saddened by the events that occurred during the taping of 'Joseline's Cabaret' reunion show yesterday." "The acts that occurred are horrific, unacceptable, and far removed from any notion of female empowerment," the statement continued. "It is neither permissible nor entertaining to be the subject of intentional acts of violence, irrespective of the gender of the perpetrator committing these acts."