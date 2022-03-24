 
 

Joshua Bassett Says He's Diagnosed With Septic Shock After Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver's License' Out

Joshua Bassett Says He's Diagnosed With Septic Shock After Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver's License' Out
Instagram
Celebrity

When recalling his January 2021 hospitalization, the 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' star divulged that he felt '[his] heart literally failing.'

  • Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joshua Bassett opened up more about his hospitalization following the release of Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License". In a new interview with PEOPLE, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star revealed that he was diagnosed with septic shock when the breakup anthem came out.

Joshua, who was hospitalized back in January 2021, told the outlet that he "felt worse and worse" everyday before he was rushed to a medical center. He added, "I was sleeping 16 to 20 hours a day... I couldn't even stand up for longer than 30 seconds."

Six days after Olivia dropped her hit, which many believed to be about their alleged romance and split, Joshua unleashed his own track "Lie Lie Lie," which he claimed had long been scheduled for release on that day despite rumors suggesting he had written it in response to Olivia's song. However, he was not excited about his new single because he "felt my heart literally failing." He continued, "I was like, 'This isn't just anxiety. This is bad.' "

  See also...

A "HSMTMTS" producer then took Joshua to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with septic shock. "The doctors were like, 'If you hadn't checked in within 12 hours, you would have died in your apartment,' " he recalled. "It's wild that I was this close to taking another nap."

The 21-year-old divulged that he was discharged from the hospital. Although he physically recovered, the crooner admitted that he "was even more depressed and stressed," adding, "I had a panic attack every single day."

Joshua first got candid about his health crisis when speaking to GQ magazine in June. "(I) started getting very ill, and it kept getting worse," he shared at that time. "I thought it was, like, food poisoning or whatever. It got worse, it got worse, it got worse, it got worse."

"(The doctors) told me that I had a 30 per cent chance of survival," he further elaborated. "They told me that if I had not checked into the hospital within 12 hours, I would have been found (dead) in my apartment."

You can share this post!

Freddie Gibbs Quips He Saved Joe Rogan From Getting Beaten Up Following His N-Word Scandal
Related Posts
Joshua Bassett Slams People for Downplaying His Sexual Assault: It's 'Damaging'

Joshua Bassett Slams People for Downplaying His Sexual Assault: It's 'Damaging'

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Addresses Past Relationship With Olivia Rodrigo in New Savage Songs

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Addresses Past Relationship With Olivia Rodrigo in New Savage Songs

Joshua Bassett Tears Up as He Opens Up on Childhood Sexual Abuse

Joshua Bassett Tears Up as He Opens Up on Childhood Sexual Abuse

Joshua Bassett Finds It 'Liberating' to Come Out Despite Facing 'a Lot of Homophobia'

Joshua Bassett Finds It 'Liberating' to Come Out Despite Facing 'a Lot of Homophobia'

Most Read
Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported
Celebrity

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Pregnant Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring

Pregnant Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring

Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow