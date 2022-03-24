Joshua Bassett Says He's Diagnosed With Septic Shock After Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver's License' Out

Instagram Celebrity

When recalling his January 2021 hospitalization, the 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' star divulged that he felt '[his] heart literally failing.'

AceShowbiz - Joshua Bassett opened up more about his hospitalization following the release of Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License". In a new interview with PEOPLE, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star revealed that he was diagnosed with septic shock when the breakup anthem came out.

Joshua, who was hospitalized back in January 2021, told the outlet that he "felt worse and worse" everyday before he was rushed to a medical center. He added, "I was sleeping 16 to 20 hours a day... I couldn't even stand up for longer than 30 seconds."

Six days after Olivia dropped her hit, which many believed to be about their alleged romance and split, Joshua unleashed his own track "Lie Lie Lie," which he claimed had long been scheduled for release on that day despite rumors suggesting he had written it in response to Olivia's song. However, he was not excited about his new single because he "felt my heart literally failing." He continued, "I was like, 'This isn't just anxiety. This is bad.' "

A "HSMTMTS" producer then took Joshua to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with septic shock. "The doctors were like, 'If you hadn't checked in within 12 hours, you would have died in your apartment,' " he recalled. "It's wild that I was this close to taking another nap."

The 21-year-old divulged that he was discharged from the hospital. Although he physically recovered, the crooner admitted that he "was even more depressed and stressed," adding, "I had a panic attack every single day."

Joshua first got candid about his health crisis when speaking to GQ magazine in June. "(I) started getting very ill, and it kept getting worse," he shared at that time. "I thought it was, like, food poisoning or whatever. It got worse, it got worse, it got worse, it got worse."

"(The doctors) told me that I had a 30 per cent chance of survival," he further elaborated. "They told me that if I had not checked into the hospital within 12 hours, I would have been found (dead) in my apartment."