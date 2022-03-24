 
 

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

The former 'Love and Hip Hop Atlanta' star, who married the rapper back in 2014, also informs her online devotees that they remain co-parenting her teenage daughter, Charlie.

  • Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tammy Rivera has finally confirmed her split from Waka Flocka Flame. Despite the breakup, the former "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star emphasized that she remains good friends with the "Hard in da Paint" rapper.

The 35-year-old TV personality opened up about her separation from the emcee during a recent Instagram Live. "I've been filming for the new show... it's been pretty good this season. It's been really good. Even though me and Waka not together, we still have this show. So we still have to film the show. And it's been pretty cool. It's been pretty good," she explained.

"Waka and Charlie is good. Really good. They are together all of the time. He just picked her up a cell phone without me knowing. I feel like we gotta co-parent... we didn't even co-parent good when we were in the same damn household," she continued. "It ain't gon be no better now that we're separated and in different households. He still do what the hell he wanna do. But that's his baby so I understand."

Before ending her livestream, Tammy once again assured fans that she and her now-estranged husband are in a good place despite the split. "Y'all not about to Waka me to death with no damn questions talking bout Waka and all that stuff. I said the man fine. Him and Charlie good. We good. We are not together and that's cool. We're good, we're in good spaces," she pointed out.

Rumors about their separation first emerged in July 2021 after Waka gave a birthday shout-out to Tammy. Sharing a hot photo of the reality star, the hip-hop artist wrote, "With the whole world ahead of you and I don't see life slowing down no time soon. Happy 35th luv. Be free Be Happy and live today to the fullest #happybirthdayTamBlam."

Many have since weighed in on the meaning behind the eyebrow-raising caption. "I mean the 'be free' and 'no matter who we're with' sounds like two ppl who aren't together anymore," one speculated. Not surprised, a different user commented, "He probably got tired of her not doing s**t. The oldest story."

As for Tammy, she sent a similarly cryptic message on Waka's birthday a few months earlier. "Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MF N***A!!" the reality star wrote on her Instagram account alongside a picture of her and her ex matching in black outfits.

"Waka no matter where we go in life, What we do, Who we are with... YOUR BACK I WILL ALWAYS HAVE!!" the singer/fashion designer added. "That's on my soul! But you know that already I LOVE YOU!!!"


The pair tied the knot on May 25, 2014. They don't have a child together, but the "O Let's Do It" spitter has been raising her teenage daughter Charlie from a previous relationship as his own.

