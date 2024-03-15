Tammy Rivera Teases Mystery Boyfriend After Spat With Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star flaunts her own hot romance with her boo, lamenting how much she misses him on social media, after denying that she threw shade at her ex's girlfriend Big MeL.

Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tammy Rivera is letting everyone know what is on her mind now after she was involved in drama with Waka Flocka Flame's girlfriend Big MeL. Apparently wanting to show that she minds her own business, the reality TV star has flaunted her own hot romance on social media.

On Thursday, March 14, the mother of one took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her mystery boyfriend. In the picture, the man wore a black floral top which was left unbuttoned, flashing his chiseled chest, and matching shorts.

His face was covered with a red heart sticker as he posed outdoor with a backdrop of what looks like a resort and the ocean. The guy also wore blue slippers and held a blue plastic cup with a black bag slung over his chest.

It's unclear who took his picture, but it's clear that Tammy isn't with him at the moment as she lamented how much she misses him in the caption. "Two weeks away I can't get home fast enough baby," she wrote over the snap.

Instead of cheering on Tammy's romantic relationship, many found her post corny. "She's doing too much now," one person reacted after her Story was reposted on The Shade Room's account. Another warned her, "Stop playing Tammy forreal."

"Damn Tammy trying hard not to be washed up but it's giving," a third user commented. A fan said, "Now Tammy don't make me mad you don't have to prove no points sis you're literally beautiful af." Someone else simply remarked, "This is so [corny]."

Tammy teased her mystery boyfriend after she was involved in social media spat with Waka's GF Big MeL. On Sunday, she posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story on Sunday which read, "No one can make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn't be sitting there if I didn't get up."

Seemingly being offended, Big MeL shared on her own Story a quote from @gabbyrellaa that read, "Being washed up and can't let go of your past is type crazy." She added in the caption, "This is the one, cuz it's giving jealous and bitter."

Tammy, however, later denied that she was shading his ex's current boo. "Man I'm just waking up it's 9am over where I'm at. Waka we literally just talked about this this last night (your morning) ..Waka get her please for I hurt this lil girl feelings. Oh btw that post wasn't even about him nor you but hit dogs holla. You f'king up your seat Sh ein Tammy," she wrote in an Instagram comment.

Tammy later insisted that she has moved on from Waka and respects his new relationship. "YALL ONLY KNOW HIM AS MY EX. I left him 3 years ago was in a whole situation after him, which im no longer in," she wrote in a lengthy rant on Wednesday. "This getting annoying now cause it's like anything I mention ppl automatically correlate with him because I'm private about my personal life now, ppl bring it back to the waka cause that's all they know."

The fashion designer continued. "I'm more annoyed he got this girl thinking I still want him or painting the picture to the world like I still want him when he knows damn well that's not the case." She said of her rapper ex, "He just told me yesterday he unfollowed me cause he don't wan't to see me with my new man and see my Vday posts ect [sic] cause he need to move on he can not be my friend .. I told him I respect that and HIS NEW SITUATION cause I want him to respect ME and MINES!"

The former "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star concluded her lengthy message by saying, "I PRAY THIS THE LAST TIME ILL EVER HAVE SPEAK ON THIS SITUATION! I am happy and at peace let me enjoy that."

