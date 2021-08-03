 
 

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out
Instagram
Celebrity

Wishing his wife of seven years a happy 35th birthday, the 'Hard in da Paint' spitter appears to hint that they're no longer together as he writes, 'Be free Be Happy.'

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Are Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera calling it quits on their marriage? The couple has sparked speculation that they have split after the rapper posted a birthday shout-out to his wife on Instagram.

Celebrating Tammy who turned 35 years old on Friday, July 30, the "No Hands" hitmaker uploaded a hot picture of the birthday girl wearing a fiery dress on his account. The message was all love, but he seemingly hinted that they're no longer together.

"With the whole world ahead of you and I don't see life slowing down no time soon. Happy 35th luv ??" so the rapper, who is also 35 years old, captioned the snap of Tammy. He then added, "Be free Be Happy and live today to the fullest #happybirthdayTamBlam."

Fuelling the split speculation, Tammy sent a similarly cryptic message on Waka's birthday a few months earlier. "Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MF N***A!!" the former "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star wrote on her Instagram account alongside a picture of her and her husband matching in black outfits.

  See also...

She continued in the caption of the May 31 post, "Waka no matter where we go in life, What we do, Who we are with... YOUR BACK I WILL ALWAYS HAVE!! That's on my soul! But you know that already I LOVE YOU!!!"

Fans have since weighed in on the meaning behind Waka's birthday shout-out to Tammy. "I mean the 'be free' and 'no matter who we're with' sounds like two ppl who aren't together anymore," one speculated.

Another similarly opined, " 'No matter who we are with... ' sounds like a pretty good indicator." Not surprised, a third one commented, "He probably got tired of her not doing s**t. The oldest story." Someone additionally claimed, "Yeah I hear she's moved on already but who knows."

Some others, however, begged to differ. Believing that people read too much into the lines, one stated, "This doesn't necessarily mean they're not together." Another agreed as saying, "Y'all be reading to deeply into stuff. This doesn't prove a split." Another wondered, "How y'all get they split from these post, stop reading into everything."

Waka and Tammy got married on May 25, 2014. They don't have a child together, but the "O Let's Do It" emcee has been raising her daughter Charlie, who was born on July 1, 2005 from a previous relationship, as his own.

You can share this post!

Megan Thee Stallion Fuming at Black-Run Blogs for Negative Publicity About Her

Shailene Woodley Reveals She 'Used to Get Offended' by 'Hippy of Hollywood' Mockery

Related Posts
Waka Flocka Flame Proudly Displays Lifetime Achievement Award From Donald Trump

Waka Flocka Flame Proudly Displays Lifetime Achievement Award From Donald Trump

Waka Flocka Flame Hits Back at People Criticizing Him for Supporting Daughter Charlie and Her GF

Waka Flocka Flame Hits Back at People Criticizing Him for Supporting Daughter Charlie and Her GF

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Waka Flocka Flame Slams Tory Lanez for Joking About Funeral

Waka Flocka Flame Slams Tory Lanez for Joking About Funeral

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality