Shanna Moakler Blames Weight-Loss Pills for Her False Positive Pregnancy Test

Instagram Celebrity

The former Miss New York USA clarifies she isn't pregnant after all, explaining that the diet pills that she took contain 'the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant.'

Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler isn't pregnant after all. The former Miss New York USA surprised everyone when she announced that she's having a bun in the oven following her split from Matthew Rondeau, but it has become clear that she shared the news prematurely.

The former Playboy model has now confirmed that she isn't expecting a baby. In a statement to the press, the 46-year-old shared that her weight-loss pills gave her false positive test.

"OK, I am not pregnant," she said in the statement. "I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for 'Big Brother'. It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant resulting in the false positive."

Having been a mother of three, Shanna noted that having more kids down the line is "not out of the question for me."

Shanna announced she's pregnant on March 3 after her ex-boyfriend Matthew said that he's done with her for good following his domestic violence arrest. She told PEOPLE in a statement at the time, "I took a pregnancy test and it is positive. This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."

Over a week later, the former Playboy Playmate was caught on a dinner date with Matthew at Rhode Island's Opa Restaurant, sparking reconciliation speculation. An eyewitness, however, told TMZ that they weren't showing any signs of affection during the meal. At one moment, the former "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant was overheard telling a visitor, "We're okay, we're hanging in there."

Shanna shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with her ex-husband Travis Barker. She is also a mother to 22-year-old daughter Tatiana from her former relationship with ex-fiance Oscar De La Hoya.