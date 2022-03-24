 
 

Miley Cyrus Shares Photo of Plane's Damage After It's Struck by Lightning

Miley Cyrus Shares Photo of Plane's Damage After It's Struck by Lightning
Instagram
Celebrity

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the 'See You Again' singer also captures the terrifying moment when a lighting suddenly flashes outside the plane's window.

  • Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has just been caught up in mid-air emergency. The 29-year-old star's plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it was struck by lightning on Tuesday night, March 22.

The singer was flying to Paraguay to headline day 2 of the Asuncion Festival when bad weather wreaked havoc on her plans. She was forced to cancel her appearance because the plane rerouted to safety, but thankfully everyone onboard was safe.

Making use of Instagram to let her fans know about the force majeure, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker shared a video that captured the terrifying situation. In the short clip, a lighting suddenly flashes outside the plane's window and the passengers can be heard letting out big gasps.

She also shared a photo of the plane's damage, which appeared to show a deep dent in the exterior of the aircraft's body.

  See also...

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncion," she wrote in the caption. "Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU."

Miley was scheduled to perform at the Asuncion Festival on Wednesday. She is also set to perform at Lollapalooza Brazil this weekend, but it's unclear when she will fly again.

Meanwhile, the opening day of the festival was canceled due to the severe weather for the safety of the public, artists and staff. The first day of the festival would have boasted Foo Fighters, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly among its performers.

The city has been flooded due to heavy rain. "One climate site in Asuncion recorded 2.14 inches (55 mm) of rain on Tuesday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "The site typically receives just over 2.50 inches of rain (about 65 mm) for the entire month of March."

You can share this post!

Leona Lewis Expecting First Child With Husband Dennis Jauch: 'Can't Wait to Meet You'

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends
Related Posts
Miley Cyrus Hilariously Calls Out 'F**k Nick Jonas' Sign During Concert

Miley Cyrus Hilariously Calls Out 'F**k Nick Jonas' Sign During Concert

Miley Cyrus Is 'Having Fun' With Her 'New' Low-Key Relationship With Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus Is 'Having Fun' With Her 'New' Low-Key Relationship With Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus Crowd Surfs in Lingerie for Gucci's New Star-Studded 'Love Parade' Campaign

Miley Cyrus Crowd Surfs in Lingerie for Gucci's New Star-Studded 'Love Parade' Campaign

Miley Cyrus Applauded for Handling Wardrobe Malfunction Flawlessly During New Year's Eve Performance

Miley Cyrus Applauded for Handling Wardrobe Malfunction Flawlessly During New Year's Eve Performance

Most Read
Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported
Celebrity

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Pregnant Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring

Pregnant Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring

Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison