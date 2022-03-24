Miley Cyrus Shares Photo of Plane's Damage After It's Struck by Lightning

Instagram Celebrity

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the 'See You Again' singer also captures the terrifying moment when a lighting suddenly flashes outside the plane's window.

Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has just been caught up in mid-air emergency. The 29-year-old star's plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it was struck by lightning on Tuesday night, March 22.

The singer was flying to Paraguay to headline day 2 of the Asuncion Festival when bad weather wreaked havoc on her plans. She was forced to cancel her appearance because the plane rerouted to safety, but thankfully everyone onboard was safe.

Making use of Instagram to let her fans know about the force majeure, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker shared a video that captured the terrifying situation. In the short clip, a lighting suddenly flashes outside the plane's window and the passengers can be heard letting out big gasps.

She also shared a photo of the plane's damage, which appeared to show a deep dent in the exterior of the aircraft's body.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncion," she wrote in the caption. "Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU."

Miley was scheduled to perform at the Asuncion Festival on Wednesday. She is also set to perform at Lollapalooza Brazil this weekend, but it's unclear when she will fly again.

Meanwhile, the opening day of the festival was canceled due to the severe weather for the safety of the public, artists and staff. The first day of the festival would have boasted Foo Fighters, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly among its performers.

The city has been flooded due to heavy rain. "One climate site in Asuncion recorded 2.14 inches (55 mm) of rain on Tuesday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "The site typically receives just over 2.50 inches of rain (about 65 mm) for the entire month of March."