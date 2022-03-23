Katie Maloney to Make Separation From Tom Schwartz Legal By Filing for Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The 35-year-old Bravo personality reportedly submits the papers in Los Angeles just one week after she and her now-estranged husband went public with their split.

AceShowbiz - Katie Maloney has taken a step to make her separation from Tom Schwartz legal. A week after the "Vanderpump Rules" stars announced that they put an end to their marriage, the 35-year-old finally filed for a divorce.

According to TMZ, Katie submitted the divorce papers in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, March 22. No further details are provided about the filing.

Katie announced her split from Tom via Instagram on March 15. "I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," she began her message. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage."

"This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship," the Bravo personality added. "Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support."

Tom himself confirmed the breakup on his own page. "Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f**kin canned Instagram caption," he lamented. "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok."

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he further noted. "We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship... She taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

Reflecting on his "another failed marriage," the 39-year-old Woodbury native shared, "I don't look at it as a failure. As sad as I am, still happy to say there's no anger or bitterness." He then jokingly described himself and his estranged wife as "model divorcees."

Concluding his message, Tom said, "I'll shut up now and say it one last time, love you Bub. Always & forever you'll be in my heart." He later quipped, "On my a**? Maybe not so much."

Tom and Katie started dating in September 2010. They later got married in August 2016, but didn't file the official paperwork to be legally wed until 2019. The two have no children together.