'VPR' Star Katie Maloney Seemingly Shades Raquel Leviss After Controversial Interview

Katie's apparent shade comes after Raquel details her affair with Tom Sandoval in her first interview since her two-month stay at an Arizona mental health facility.

Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katie Maloney was less than impressed by Raquel Leviss' new scathing interview. Seemingly in response to her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star's first interview since her two-month stay at an Arizona mental health facility, Katie threw shade at Raquel on Instagram Stories.

In a video, which was shared on Wednesday, August 16, Katie could be seen relaxing in bed in full makeup. While applying a stone roller to her face, the reality TV star said, "So you know that trending sound or song or whatever that was like, 'Why the f**k you lying?' Anyways, that's been stuck in my head all morning for some reason."

Katie wrote, "Can't figure out why." She didn't name-drop anyone on her post, but fans speculated that her comments were directed to Raquel as it arrived following the latter's podcast interview with Bethenny Frankel on "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" on the same day.

During her podcast appearance, Raquel revealed that she was in New York City doing press for season 10 of the Bravo show when she FaceTimed Tom Sandoval on March 1. "I decided to be adventurous and look at the adult section on the TV, and Tom and I FaceTimed a lot, so it turned into something more of an intimate FaceTime. I expected to have privacy in that moment, so that happened," she recalled.

She claimed she had no idea that Tom, who was dating fellow "VPR" star Ariana Madix at the time, recorded their FaceTime. "I get a text from Ariana sending me two screen recorded videos and a text that said, 'You're dead to me,' and that's how I knew that she knew," Raquel continued. "And then also that's how I found out I had been recorded without my consent, so of course all of these emotions came flooding over me."

In the interview, Raquel also talked about her stint at a mental health facility. "The other part of the reason why I wanted to go to a treatment facility was to understand my behaviors and my goal was to really get down to the bottom of, why am I choosing men that are unavailable? Why do I keep finding myself in unhealthy relationships?" the Bravolebrity shared.

"I was completely wrapped up in heartbreak and wanting to get certain needs met," she added. "Looking back now, I can see that I was still healing from a relationship from somebody who I thought I was going to marry and in ending that, I still hadn't healed yet, so when I was filming I was drinking a lot to ease that anxiety."

She also accused Bravo of profiting off the affair. "The network is running to the bank - laughing, running to the bank with this scandal - and I haven't seen a single penny," she said. "It's not fair. And I feel like a toddler saying, 'It's not fair!' But it really isn't. And I feel like I've been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I've made on-camera live on forever."

