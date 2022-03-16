'VPR' Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Break Up After 12 Years Together: 'This Sucks'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - "Vanderpump Rules" stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are going separate ways. On Tuesday, March 15, the two took to their respective Instagram accounts to confirm their split after 12 years together.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Katie wrote on her page. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage."

The 35-year-old Bravo personality added, "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship." She concluded her post, "Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support."

As for Tom, he admitted that the split "sucks." He penned in a message, "How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f**kin canned Instagram caption," adding that he's "not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok."

Tom also said he "fully" respects "Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it." He noted, "It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," adding that "we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I'm talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

Reflecting on his "another failed marriage," Tom shared, "I don't look at it as a failure. As sad as I am, still happy to say there's no anger or bitterness." He jokingly called him and Katie "model divorcees."

Concluding his message, the TomTom co-owner said, "I'll shut up now and say it one last time, love you Bub. Always & forever you'll be in my heart. On my ass? Maybe not so much."

Rumors of them splitting have been circulating for the past few weeks. On March 10, Katie appeared to fuel the speculations as she was seen without her wedding ring in an Instagram picture.

However, one person speculated that she purposely showed her ringless finger to create a new storyline for a potential new season of "Vanderpump Rules". "I think the hand placement is on purpose. I think she and Tom are fine and people are being ridiculous because she had her ring off," the user opined.

Echoing the sentiment, another person wrote, "yep. They're working with the cast to fish for another season, and this is the offering. A VPR almost divorce."