Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Fans have mixed reactions to Nicki scribbling out fellow female rappers' names, including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, mentioned in the piece praising the 'Anaconda' rapper.

Mar 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj was named "one of the greatests of all time" in a HotNewHipHop piece. Expressing her gratitude, the femcee shared on her Twitter account a screenshot of the Op-Ed, written by Joshua Robinson, which detailed her rise within the music industry and the undeniable impact she had on the rap game.

Nicki seemingly wanted to keep the attention on her and avoid unnecessary drama as she scribbled out fellow female rappers' names, including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls and Doja Cat, mentioned in the piece. The move, however, drew mixed reactions from people.

Nicki Minaj scribbled Cardi B and others' names in a Twitter post.

In his piece, Joshua wrote, "Yet, what's most astonishing and powerful about Nicki's impact on Hip-Hop is her presence and, sometimes, the lack thereof." He continued, "Whether she's going on an unexpected freestyle or guest-feature run, giving a rare interview, or speaking her mind in a wild Twitter rant, Nicki Minaj's presence - be it aural, digital, or visual - is absolutely enthralling, and when she’s on hiatus, you can tell."

"Despite the welcomed contributions of women like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion City Girls, and Doja Cat over the past few years, female rap still feels incomplete without Nicki Minaj’s presence and output, and that alone illustrates how important she is to Hip-Hop, as a genre, and as a culture," it continued.

Upon noticing Nicki's move, some fans found it amusing. "Omg she crossed out the names," one person reacted. "Y'all know this doesn't have to be shade. She can just want the article to be about her without mentioning other females," one other opined.

"Nicki crossed out the names so yall wouldnt think she was being messy, and yall still think she was being messy," one person commented. However, one other argued, "She didn't have to post this at all. She could have cut the graphic above that line. She did it to be messy."

"Minaj, ur pushing 40, please act like it," one other added. "Don't care what y'all say but crossing out those names was mad unnecessary."

Meanwhile, none of the female emcees whose names were censored out by Nicki has yet to react.