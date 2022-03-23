 
 

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post
Instagram
Celebrity

Fans have mixed reactions to Nicki scribbling out fellow female rappers' names, including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, mentioned in the piece praising the 'Anaconda' rapper.

  • Mar 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj was named "one of the greatests of all time" in a HotNewHipHop piece. Expressing her gratitude, the femcee shared on her Twitter account a screenshot of the Op-Ed, written by Joshua Robinson, which detailed her rise within the music industry and the undeniable impact she had on the rap game.

Nicki seemingly wanted to keep the attention on her and avoid unnecessary drama as she scribbled out fellow female rappers' names, including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls and Doja Cat, mentioned in the piece. The move, however, drew mixed reactions from people.

Nicki Minaj scribbled Cardi B and others' names in a Twitter post

Nicki Minaj scribbled Cardi B and others' names in a Twitter post.

In his piece, Joshua wrote, "Yet, what's most astonishing and powerful about Nicki's impact on Hip-Hop is her presence and, sometimes, the lack thereof." He continued, "Whether she's going on an unexpected freestyle or guest-feature run, giving a rare interview, or speaking her mind in a wild Twitter rant, Nicki Minaj's presence - be it aural, digital, or visual - is absolutely enthralling, and when she’s on hiatus, you can tell."

  See also...

"Despite the welcomed contributions of women like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion City Girls, and Doja Cat over the past few years, female rap still feels incomplete without Nicki Minaj’s presence and output, and that alone illustrates how important she is to Hip-Hop, as a genre, and as a culture," it continued.

Upon noticing Nicki's move, some fans found it amusing. "Omg she crossed out the names," one person reacted. "Y'all know this doesn't have to be shade. She can just want the article to be about her without mentioning other females," one other opined.

"Nicki crossed out the names so yall wouldnt think she was being messy, and yall still think she was being messy," one person commented. However, one other argued, "She didn't have to post this at all. She could have cut the graphic above that line. She did it to be messy."

"Minaj, ur pushing 40, please act like it," one other added. "Don't care what y'all say but crossing out those names was mad unnecessary."

Meanwhile, none of the female emcees whose names were censored out by Nicki has yet to react.

You can share this post!

Katie Maloney to Make Separation From Tom Schwartz Legal By Filing for Divorce

Photos of Bob Saget's Hotel Room Where He Died Released by Police Despite His Family's Lawsuit
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj Rants Against Fake Orgasms on Twitter: Figure It Out Real Quick or Peace

Nicki Minaj Rants Against Fake Orgasms on Twitter: Figure It Out Real Quick or Peace

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Addresses Backlash Over Black History Month Event With TikTok: 'I Heard You'

Nicki Minaj Addresses Backlash Over Black History Month Event With TikTok: 'I Heard You'

Nicki Minaj on Her and Kanye West's Unreleased Song 'New Body': 'That's the Hit That Got Away'

Nicki Minaj on Her and Kanye West's Unreleased Song 'New Body': 'That's the Hit That Got Away'

Most Read
Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported
Celebrity

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Pregnant Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring

Pregnant Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring

Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison

Jayda Cheaves Denies Rumors Bow Wow Causes Lil Baby Split

Jayda Cheaves Denies Rumors Bow Wow Causes Lil Baby Split

Pete Davidson Unamused on 'Wild' Boys' Night With Scott Disick

Pete Davidson Unamused on 'Wild' Boys' Night With Scott Disick