Tory Lanez Begins Petition for Black Men to Perform at Coachella After Many Urge Kanye's Removal

Instagram/WENN/Avalon Music

The 'Say It' rapper launches the petition after thousands ask the 'Donda' artist to be removed from the Coachella lineup following his social media attacks against Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley, Trevor Noah and others.

Mar 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez is seemingly standing by Kanye West. The "Say It" spitter has launched a petition to keep black men to perform at concerts and other major events after thousands urged the "Donda" artist to be removed from this year's Coachella lineup.

Making use of his Twitter account on Tuesday, March 22, the 29-year-old rapper shared a link to his newly-made Change.org petition titled "KEEP OUR BLACK MEN ON COACHELLA AND ALL OTHER FESTIVALS". "I Just made this .... because someone has to … [raised fist emojis]," he wrote along with the link.

A few hours earlier, Tory tweeted, "I don't care what y'all have to say .... WE ARE BLACK MEN ... AND WE MATTER …." He went on to say, "Don't wait till we are all lynched , lied on and character assassinated to realize they have removed all of our legends and role models from the conversation."

Tory Lanez asked his fans to sign the petition to keep black men to perform at concerts and other major events.

In his petition, which he started the petition under the alias "Protect Black Men," Tory wrote, "We are watching the industry and fake cancel culture remove all of our legendary black men , black celebrities and black moguls …..from festivals , from our culture and from our lives." The "Freaky" spitter added, "And it starts with us …. we must make a change .. so we can keep our black men thriving."

Tory, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, later questioned why black men are not being supported in the wake of the George Floyd protests. "We stood for equal rights of black men 2 years ago with GEORGE FLOYD .. what changed from 'then to now' in regards of the protection of BLACK MEN …," he argued, " 'A man is not his craft … and the craft should never be judged by the man' don't let them use our personal life situations to make fake stories that have been misconstrued to hinder and taint our legacies."

The Canadian hip-hop artist, who is currently facing felony assault charges in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, claimed that black men are being targeted and their livelihoods are at risk. "STAND FOR US … WE ARE THE BACK BONE OF CULTURE," he stressed, "If we lose this fight we lose the HEAD of the same culture that we have known and loved and OWNED for the last 2000 years … the BLACK MAN NEEDS TO BE PROTECTED . The first step is PROTECTING OUR CULTURE !! HELP US."

Tory's petition, which currently has been signed by nearly 600 people, came in the wake of a petition to remove Kanye from the Coachella lineup following his social media attacks against Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley, Trevor Noah and others. The petition has over 34,000 signatures.

"We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well," the petition read. "Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others."

It continued, "This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this." The message on the site further added, "Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign & share!"