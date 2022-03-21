Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Celebrity

The 'Nothing In This World' singer shares the devastating news a few days after she responded to heavy criticism that she has received over her 11th pregnancy.

AceShowbiz - Keke Wyatt's grandmother has sadly passed away. In the wake of her grandma's passing, the "Nothing In This World" singer shared a tribute to her in which she expressed her heartbreak.

On Saturday, March 19, Keke shared on Instagram some photos of her late grandma. She began her caption, "I just need everybody to pray for me and my family. This is so hard. I can't believe the lady that I'm a mini me to is gone. My Granny, I'm so heartbroken What now??? We used to joke about her having 9 babies after I had 9."

"Now I'm on 11. She said 'Well baby, u beat me'!!! And her last words to me & my unborn baby were , 'My life for this baby's life'. Ur so beautiful and I love u Keke… Lord plz help me/Us!!!" she added. "Thank u Jesus she & my Pawpaw had the Holy Ghost!!! I'll see y'all in glory when God says so!!! #BillyRayPayne #BervelyJeanPayne RIP."

The news arrived after Keke responded to heavy criticism she received over her 11th pregnancy. Making use of her Instagram account on March 16, she wrote a lengthy emotional note that read, "I'd like to send a special prayer [folding hands emoji] out for the rude, cruel people that took time out of their day to get on social media & make disparaging & morbid comments concerning my pregnancy."

The 40-year-old mom added, "This past weekend at my show I was very transparent with my amazing fans (who I see as family) about the status of my pregnancy."

"I explained to them, the day after my maternity photo shoot my husband & I received the news that our baby tested positive for Trisomy 13 per the doctor," Keke noted. "It was a moment that wasn't planned during my show but at the end of the day I felt in my spirit to share or encourage another women that might have to face this battle."

Keke then sent a message to her haters, "For all of the disgusting people out there that are wishing ill on me and my baby. Say what y'all want about me, I'm use to it…No weapon formed against me will prosper anyway." She asked, "BUT a innocent unborn baby??" before giving online trolls a warning, "Be careful putting your mouth on people."