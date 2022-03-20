Rapper Berner Feels 'Positive About His Future' as He's Cancer Free

Instagram Celebrity

When sharing the exciting news on social media, the 'Best Thang Smokin' emcee shares a message to his fans, telling them to 'stay vigilant about your bodies.'

AceShowbiz - Rapper Berner couldn't be more grateful upon learning that he's cancer free. When sharing the great news on social media on Friday, March 18, the "Best Thang Smokin" spitter declared that he now feels "positive about his future."

"The fight is nowhere close to over , it's a life long battle , but currently after my last tests I'm cancer free at the moment and it Feels great , UCSF did a such a good job with the surgery and even though chemo was tuff ," the 41-year-old said in an Instagram post. "i am glad I did it and feel positive about my future. More greens , more life and less stress moving forward."

Berner went on to encourage his "followers to stay vigilant about your bodies." He added, "I talked with my oncologist yesterday and the rise in cases for the black and brown community and colon cancer is extremely high especially for people in their 30's and that is scary as hell . If I didn't address and find this when I did I would of been dead in 6 months to a year."

"Catching cancer early is the best way to beat it . Other then that , we gotta exercise , eat clean and focus on positivity," the emcee, born Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr., continued. "I'm ready to get back outside and kick a** ! #F**kCancer."

The post has been flooded with celebratory comments from Berner's peers. One in particular was Juicy J, who gushed, "Thank you Creator for saving Bern." Baby Bash exclaimed, "Hell yeah!! You did it the right way neff!!" YG, meanwhile, sent out several hand-clapping emojis.

Berner came forward with his cancer diagnosis in October 2021. At that time, he penned, "I think what made cookies so special and my music career so special was always being transparent and sharing my journey with you guys. So I figured instead of fighting this alone, I wanted the people who got me where I'm at today to fight with me. 3 weeks ago they founded traces of cancer in a series of blood tests."

"Today I went in for a procedure hoping to get off easy and found out I have a major fight ahead of me," he elaborated further. "If you know me, this has always been my biggest fear, but I am content with where I'm at and what I'm facing as well as every possible outcome."