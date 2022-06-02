 
 

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

When announcing the birth of her son and sharing first look at her new bundle of joy, the 'Nothing in This World' singer briefly touches on her difficult pregnancy journey.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Keke Wyatt is adding another member to her ever expanding brood. The singer/songwriter is overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude after welcoming her son with husband Zackariah Darring.

The baby boy, named Ke'Zyah Jean Darring, is Keke's 11th child overall and her third with her current husband Zackariah. Sharing the good news on Instagram on Wednesday, June 1, she revealed that her son was born a few days ago, on May 27, and called him "miracle baby Boy."

"My husband Zackariah & I are grateful to GOD to announce the birth of our miracle baby Boy…. Ke'Zyah Jean Darring," she posted along with a picture of her husband holding their newborn child. She also included a picture from her maternity photo shoot and an image declaring "It's a Baby Boy."

The 40-year-old actress briefly touched on her difficult pregnancy journey in the caption as writing, "Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist's suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results."

She went on thanking those who were helping her through her pregnancy. "We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr's in the medical field," she continued. "However, I can't stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life changing information about your unborn child …."

"pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision," Keke further shared how their faith guided her through the journey. "We believed the report of the Lord and after holding our beautiful healthy baby boy Ke'Zyah & looking into his eyes, I'm glad we did. We are both believers and know that God has & will continue to have the final say. Thank You to my nurse Ebonie. Thank you ALL for the prayers & support ShugaS."

Keke announced her pregnancy with her 11th child in February of this year. She has eight children with her ex-husbands Rahmat Morton and Michael Jamar Ford and two other kids with her current husband Zackariah. Her fourth child, whom she shares with Rahman, was a still birth.

