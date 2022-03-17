Keke Wyatt Slams 'Disgusting' Haters When Unveiling Unborn Baby's Rare Genetic Disorder Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to social media, the 'Nothing In This World' songstress shares a video that sees her tearfully revealing her unborn child has tested positive for Trisomy 13 during a live performance.

AceShowbiz - Keke Wyatt has responded to heavy criticism she received over her 11th pregnancy. When sharing that her unborn baby tested positive for Trisomy 13, a rare genetic disorder, the "Nothing In This World" singer slammed "disgusting" haters.

Making use of her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 16, the 40-year-old mom wrote a lengthy emotional note that read, "I'd like to send a special prayer [folding hands emoji] out for the rude, cruel people that took time out of their day to get on social media & make disparaging & morbid comments concerning my pregnancy." She added, "This past weekend at my show I was very transparent with my amazing fans (who I see as family) about the status of my pregnancy."

"I explained to them, the day after my maternity photo shoot my husband & I received the news that our baby tested positive for Trisomy 13 per the doctor," Keke noted. The "If Only You Knew" singer continued, "It was a moment that wasn't planned during my show but at the end of the day I felt in my spirit to share or encourage another women that might have to face this battle."

Keke then sent a message to her haters, "For all of the disgusting people out there that are wishing ill on me and my baby. Say what y'all want about me, I'm use to it…No weapon formed against me will prosper anyway." She asked, "BUT a innocent unborn baby??" before giving online trolls a warning, "Be careful putting your mouth on people."

"I pray that God gives you grace when Life comes knocking on your front door & you won't reap what u are sowing," Keke pointed out. The R&B star further expressed her gratitude to those who shared "POSITIVE stories, emails and support" to her.

"I will not let the negativity drain all of my positive energy…. I work hard and my husband & I take care of ALL our children with NO help but GODS OoooooKaY!" Keke stated. She then concluded her message, "We will continue to believe the report of the Lord! #GodsWillBeDone [red lips emojis]."

In her post, Keke added a video of her recent live performance that saw her tearfully revealing her unborn child's rare disorder diagnosis with an emotional song. "When the doctors told me that my son Rahjah had Leukemia cancer/ I said Hallelujah," she sings, "And recently I found out the doctor say my baby has Trisomy 13."

Keke first divulged that she's pregnant with her 11th child last month. "My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a 'plus 1' to the Wyatt Bunch!" she shared.

Trisomy 13, which is also called Patau syndrome, is a genetic disorder where a portion of chromosome 13 appears three times. Children born with the disease often experience heart defects, extra fingers or toes, brain or spinal cord abnormalities, underdeveloped eyes, an opening in the lip which can be associated with a cleft lip or a cleft palate and may also have weak muscle tone. Due to the severity of the condition, the mortality rate is high, and only 5-10% of children live beyond their first year.