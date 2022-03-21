 
 

Trevor Noah Urges People Not to 'Cancel' Kanye West After He Is Barred From Performing at Grammys

WENN


The 'Daily Show with Trevor Noah' host continues to show support for the 'Donda' artist although he called him a 'k**n' for commenting on the rapper's online antics.

  • Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Trevor Noah isn't pleased to learn that Kanye West has been removed from the Grammys' performance line-up. Despite the emcee's "concerning online behavior," the South African comedian urged people not to "cancel" the "Donda" artist.

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" host shared his message on Twitter on Sunday, March 20. He simply wrote, "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye."

Two days prior, The Game announced that the Grammys had pulled Ye's performance from the 64th annual event. He insinuated that the removal had something to do with the Yeezy designer's racial slur at Trevor.

"Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions," The Game wrote on Instagram. "The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn't know it was coming."

"Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision," he added. "Or because Ye's account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions."

"We'll just say it's all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially," the "Eazy" rapper continued. "Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you're ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole."

Ye previously described Trevor as a "k**n" for speaking against him amid his drama with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Though so, the TV host was not mad at the rapper. Instead of attacking him back, the TV host showed how much the emcee has inspired him.

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Will Butler Announces Departure From Arcade Fire After Nearly 20 Years
