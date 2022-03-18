Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj's 'Blick Blick' Hits No. 1 on U.S. iTunes Chart an Hour After Its Release

Music

The new collaboration, which is a part of the 'TWINNEM' raptress' upcoming debut album 'Trendsetter', is released after Benzino leaked information of the track that caused drama between the duo.

Mar 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj's new collaboration "Blick Blick" is finally here. The "TWINNEM" raptress and the "Super Bass" hitmaker's newest track has reached #1 on the iTunes chart less than two hours after they dropped it.

Shortly after the duo released "Blick Blick", the new track secured No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart. The collaboration has surpassed Cody Johnson's " 'Til You Can't" as well as "Thinking With My D**k" by Kevin Gates featuring Juicy J.

The irresistible bop, which is already taking over TikTok, arrived just in time for summer and featured what Nicki called the "verse of the year." "Blick Blick" is a part of Coi's upcoming debut album, "Trendsetter". The two femcees spit bars throughout the song, demonstrating explicit yet catchy lyrics over a contagious beat.

The new track arrived weeks after Coi's father, Benzino, leaked the collaboration on Clubhouse. "She got the song with Nicki Minaj that's gonna be coming out that's gonna be crazy," said Benzino which caused drama between Coi and Nicki.

Clearly upset with her father, Coi argued, "When people was yappin' they mouth on the Clubhouse he felt like he had to defend himself but I had to tell my dad, he's an OG and he was super-super big back in the day and everybody knows my dad's an OG." The "No More Parties" spitter added, "He gotta play the back, gracefully."

Regretting his action, Benzino then issued an apology on Twitter. "Gm world, I have to [do] better and I will," he said, before adding in another tweet, "I just wanna apologize to Coi, Nicki everyone involved. I meant no harm nor did I mean to offend or disrespect anyone. I know better, it's a business of trust and I broke that. I feel horrible and sad. I am 100 percent in the wrong and it will never happen again. Smh."

On March 14, Nicki revealed that she almost "pulled out" her verse in the single. "But the label hit me going hard. But [really] I had a private convo with Coi and that's what changed my mind. Not the label," added the "Anaconda" femcee. "I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way [at] her own time. But that's water under the bridge now. Good vibes all 2022."

That same day, Coi unveiled the cover art of "Blick Blick". The picture saw her and the 39-year-old Trinidadian raptress standing side by side holding prop guns. "TRENDSETTERS LOADING….. My new single 'Blick Blick' w| The QUEEN @Nickiminaj drops this FRIDAY 3/18," she captioned the photo, "Click The PRE-SAVE Link In My Bio."

Of their new track, Nicki said, "I couldn't get Coi verse out my head. I just loved all her choices." She went on gushing over Coi, "And someone I know well confirmed she rlly writes her stuff so I respected her more."