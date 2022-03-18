Drake Bell's Wife Goes on Expletive-Laden Tirade Against Josh Peck for Speaking About Their Feud

Instagram Celebrity

After the 'Turner and Hooch' star claims that he made Drake apologize to his own wife Paige O'Brien, Janet Bell calls out Josh for trying to look like he's 'the tough guy.'

AceShowbiz - Drake Bell's wife has gone off on Josh Peck after the latter spoke out about his rift with his former "Drake & Josh" co-star. Taking to her Instagram Story, Janet Bell launched into an expletive-laden tirade against Josh for trying to make himself look like "the tough guy."

"Josh Peck is a total piece of s**t. I stay quiet until lies happen," Janet said in a March 17 Instagram Story video. Janet took issue with how Jake described what went down when he and Drake resolved their feud. She added, "And the fact [is] that I was there at the VMAs I was next to Drake. I was one who told him that Josh was coming up with the camera. I literally was there, heard it all."

"Drake was never threatened by Josh, like, ever," Janet insisted. "That's actually hilarious that he would act like he could be the tough guy. Like, bro you're not tough." According to Janet, Drake apologized to Josh's wife Paige O'Brien because Josh "nicely" asked him to. "You said, 'Could you apologize to my wife?' And Drake was like, Absolutely.' And he did, and it was great," she recalled.

Janet went on revealing, "And we actually hung out after that, multiple times. We've talked multiple times since then." She ended her rant with expletives as saying, "So like, you're a f**king liar. A f**king liar, Josh."

As to what triggered Janet's anger, Josh talked about the drama between him and Drake in a March 16 episode of Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards' podcast "BFFs". In the interview, he recalled how their beef started after he didn't invite his former co-star to his wedding to Paige in 2017.

"The dirty little secret, I guess, was like, I knew that Drake and I didn't stay in touch for the 10 years since we made the show," Josh explained. "But no one needed to know that. I was happy to just die with that secret that like, we made this thing that people really love, but maybe we weren't that close. So I didn't invite him to my wedding because I hadn't really talking to him in many, many years."

He continued, "Cut to, I'm getting married that night and I see these text messages from him, like cursing me out, coming for me. On the night of my wedding... I don't care about me, it's, whatever, I signed up to be a public person. It is what it is. But here's my wife, who's like, getting torn down on the Internet and I'm like, she's private and she just got married."

Six months after the wedding, Josh and Drake reunited at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, where the two appeared to hash things out and hug it out. Josh then shared their conversation, "I go up to him-and this might be the most Sopranos thing I've ever done, I look at him and I go, 'Go apologize to my wife right now.' "

He recalled, "And he goes, 'OK' and he like, made a beeline for my wife and I see him do like, this whole five-minute performance of an apology and I was like, 'Go apologize to my wife or something bad's gonna happen.' "

Despite resolving their feud, when asked if the two are friends now, Josh responded in the interview, "Not really. No."