Julia Fox Says Kanye West Is 'Harmless' Amid Family Drama

The model's comments come after the 44-year-old rapper was banned from Instagram for 24 hours for violating its policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

Mar 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox's romantic relationship with Kanye West may be over, but she still stands up for the rapper. In a new interview, the model weighed in on the drama between Ye, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson as she believed that Ye is harmless.

As Julia was exiting Barry's Bootcamp in WeHo on Thursday, March 17, Julia was asked about Kanye's string of threats against the comedian. "No, no, no, no, Kanye's harmless. I just think that's his artistic creative expression," she told TMZ. "I know it's aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don't think Kanye would hurt a fly."

Julia's comments on Kanye came after the rapper was banned from Instagram for 24 hours. The company claimed that the "Donda" artist violated its policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment with his post regarding Trevor Noah, Pete and D.L. Hughley.

On Wednesday, Ye attacked Pete in a post in which he claimed that he was "really concerned" the "Saturday Night Live" star would get Kim and their four children "hooked on drugs." He also blasted Trevor with a racial slur over the latter's comments on him.

"All in together now… K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo' lord K**n baya," Ye captioned a screenshot of a Google search result describing Noah as a "South African comedian." The offensive "k**n" slur replaced the original lyrics in "Kumbaya."

The post was in response to Trevor's remarks on the feud between Kanye, Kim and Pete. "What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave," he said on his show "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah". "As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming?"