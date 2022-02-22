Benzino Apologizes After Nicki Minaj Denies His Claim She Has Collaboration With Coi Leray

Instagram Music

The 'No More Parties' rapper has also blasted her father for prematurely telling everyone that the 'Anaconda' hitmaker will be featured on his daughter's upcoming debut album.

AceShowbiz - Benzino regrets meddling in his daughter's music career. The rapper/record producer has apologized to his daughter Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj after revealing that the two ladies have an upcoming collaboration that will be included in her debut album.

The Source magazine co-owner spilled the beans on Clubhouse. "She got the song with Nicki Minaj that's gonna be coming out that's gonna be crazy," he excitedly revealed, much to fans' excitement.

However, Coi contradicted her father's claim. Taking to Instagram Live on Monday, February 21, the "No More Parties" raptress clarified that while she has features from several male and female artists, she didn't confirm that she has one with the Harajuku Barbie.

Clearly upset with her dad, the 24-year-old told her father to take a backseat in her career. "When people was yappin' they mouth on the Clubhouse he felt like he had to defend himself but I had to tell my dad, he's an OG and he was super-super big back in the day and everybody knows my dad's an OG. He gotta play the back, gracefully," she said.

She continued, "It's my turn now. It's my turn, daddy. I'ma need you to sit the f**k down, grab some popcorn, enjoy the show, and clap for me when it's time to clap for me. Alright, daddy?"

Coi went on talking about her relationship with her father in general. "He's going to go hard for me every single time. He not going to let nobody talk crazy about me or nothing," she explained, hinting that there's no bad blood between them. "I guess it was a situation where people was yapping their mouth on the Clubhouse and he felt like he had to defend himself."

Nicki also hopped on Twitter to set things straight on the rumored collaboration. "I don't have a collab with anyone. Onika mode," she stressed, before adding, "Love you."

After Nicki posted her denial, Coi shared a cryptic message which read, "Every time I turn my head it's some evil s**t going on."

Benzino later apologized to both ladies. "Gm world, I have to [do] better and I will," he promised on Twitter. He added in a separate tweet, "I just wanna apologize to Coi, Nicki everyone involved. I meant no harm nor did I mean to offend or disrespect anyone. I know better, it's a business of trust and I broke that. I feel horrible and sad. I am 100 percent in the wrong and it will never happen again. Smh."

"God knows my heart…I would never do anything to hurt mines," the 56-year-old additionally posted on Instagram.