Coi Leray Confirms 'Blick Blick' Collaboration With 'Queen' Nicki Minaj After Benzino Leak

On the same day she shares the exciting announcement to her fans, the 'TWINNEM' raptress addresses her recent feud with her dad after he leaked information about the new track.

Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray finally confirmed that she has joined forces with Nicki Minaj for a new single. A few weeks after her dad Benzino leaked information about their collaboration, the "TWINNEM" hitmaker announced that "Blick Blick" will arrive soon.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, March 14, the 24-year-old shared a cover art of the new track. The picture saw her and the "Anaconda" femcee standing side by side holding prop guns.

In the caption, Coi wrote, "TRENDSETTERS LOADING….. My new single 'Blick Blick' w| The QUEEN @Nickiminaj drops this FRIDAY 3/18." She added, "Click The PRE-SAVE Link In My Bio."

The announcement arrived after Benzino disclosed on Clubhouse back in February, "She got the song with Nicki Minaj that's gonna be coming out that's gonna be crazy." Coi and Nicki, however, initially denied the TV personality's claim.

Clearly upset with her father, Coi argued, "When people was yappin' they mouth on the Clubhouse he felt like he had to defend himself but I had to tell my dad, he's an OG and he was super-super big back in the day and everybody knows my dad's an OG. He gotta play the back, gracefully."

She continued, "It's my turn now. It's my turn, daddy. I'ma need you to sit the f**k down, grab some popcorn, enjoy the show, and clap for me when it's time to clap for me. Alright, daddy?" The "Bang Bang" raptress, meanwhile, declared on Instagram Story, "I don't have a collab with anyone. Onika mode. Love you."

Regretting his action, Benzino then issued an apology on Twitter. "Gm world, I have to [do] better and I will," he said, before adding in another tweet, "I just wanna apologize to Coi, Nicki everyone involved. I meant no harm nor did I mean to offend or disrespect anyone. I know better, it's a business of trust and I broke that. I feel horrible and sad. I am 100 percent in the wrong and it will never happen again. Smh."

Despite the incident, Coi managed to find a silver lining. "My dad has to realize that I'm my own person. Not only am I [an] artist, but ima young black WOMEN FIRST and he has to understand his actions and what he does can possibly affect me overall as a brand. Most important part of it all is , all this is bringing me and him closer," she explained in a tweet.