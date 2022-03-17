Shenseea Admits She Likes Masturbating During Flights

Instagram Celebrity

When speaking on Angela Yee on her 'Lip Service' podcast, the 25-year-old Jamaican singer also confesses that she always brings sex toys in her handbag.

Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shenseea has shared too much information about her sex life. When making an appearance on Angela Yee's "Lip Service", the "Lick" singer admitted that she likes masturbating on airplanes.

The Jamaican beauty made the confession when host Angela asked whether she prefers toys or her hands to please herself. In response, she divulged, "My toys. I used to use my hands but when I started working, my arm started getting tired and I couldn't hold the mic. Now I got toys galore. I don't even need a n***a."

Shenseea went on to note that she always keeps her toys in her handbag. "It's a must-have! Like a lipgloss... On the plane... the plane bathroom," she said. "It's nice because people are there and they just don't know."

When the host pressed, "So you'll be in the bathroom while I'm wondering who's in the bathroom this long?" the musician replied, "Yeah, that's me, and if I'm actually in the mood you ain't gonna even notice to be honest."

That aside, Shenseaa recently had something to celebrate as she released her debut album, "ALPHA". She even held a party on Tuesday night, March 15, where she was caught kissing London On Da Track's cheek onstage.

The record producer himself previously surprised the "You're the One I Love" songstress with a thoughtful gift. After the singer performed a few songs from her new album, an MC of the event said, "Oooh! Ohhh! We got London On Da Track!"

London then proceeded to walk to the front of the stage and put the iced-out chain with her initial "S" around Shenseea's neck. While the audience erupted into cheer after London hugged Shenseea, the 25-year-old singer smiled ear to ear.

London and Shenseea first sparked dating rumors after they were caught on camera walking hand-in-hand during the 2022 Super Bowl. Shenseea, however, has made it clear that there is nothing romantic going on between her and Summer Walker's baby daddy, saying, "Maaaaynnee! He held my hand to save me from fallin man cho!"