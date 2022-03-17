 
 

Shenseea Admits She Likes Masturbating During Flights

Shenseea Admits She Likes Masturbating During Flights
Instagram
Celebrity

When speaking on Angela Yee on her 'Lip Service' podcast, the 25-year-old Jamaican singer also confesses that she always brings sex toys in her handbag.

  • Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shenseea has shared too much information about her sex life. When making an appearance on Angela Yee's "Lip Service", the "Lick" singer admitted that she likes masturbating on airplanes.

The Jamaican beauty made the confession when host Angela asked whether she prefers toys or her hands to please herself. In response, she divulged, "My toys. I used to use my hands but when I started working, my arm started getting tired and I couldn't hold the mic. Now I got toys galore. I don't even need a n***a."

Shenseea went on to note that she always keeps her toys in her handbag. "It's a must-have! Like a lipgloss... On the plane... the plane bathroom," she said. "It's nice because people are there and they just don't know."

When the host pressed, "So you'll be in the bathroom while I'm wondering who's in the bathroom this long?" the musician replied, "Yeah, that's me, and if I'm actually in the mood you ain't gonna even notice to be honest."

  See also...

That aside, Shenseaa recently had something to celebrate as she released her debut album, "ALPHA". She even held a party on Tuesday night, March 15, where she was caught kissing London On Da Track's cheek onstage.

The record producer himself previously surprised the "You're the One I Love" songstress with a thoughtful gift. After the singer performed a few songs from her new album, an MC of the event said, "Oooh! Ohhh! We got London On Da Track!"

London then proceeded to walk to the front of the stage and put the iced-out chain with her initial "S" around Shenseea's neck. While the audience erupted into cheer after London hugged Shenseea, the 25-year-old singer smiled ear to ear.

London and Shenseea first sparked dating rumors after they were caught on camera walking hand-in-hand during the 2022 Super Bowl. Shenseea, however, has made it clear that there is nothing romantic going on between her and Summer Walker's baby daddy, saying, "Maaaaynnee! He held my hand to save me from fallin man cho!"

You can share this post!

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Reportedly Engaged as Massive Diamond Ring Seen on Her Finger

'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney to Star Opposite Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' Spin-Off 'Madame Web'
Related Posts
Shenseea Once Again Denies 'Ridiculous' Rumors Suggesting She's Pregnant With Drake's Baby

Shenseea Once Again Denies 'Ridiculous' Rumors Suggesting She's Pregnant With Drake's Baby

Shenseea on Haters Saying She Trades Her Soul for Kanye West's 'Donda' Inclusion: 'I'll Take That'

Shenseea on Haters Saying She Trades Her Soul for Kanye West's 'Donda' Inclusion: 'I'll Take That'

Shenseea Grateful to Escape Serious Car Crash With Only Minor Injuries

Shenseea Grateful to Escape Serious Car Crash With Only Minor Injuries

Most Read
Russian Model and Putin Critic Gretta Vedler Found Dead in Suitcase 1 Year After She Went Missing
Celebrity

Russian Model and Putin Critic Gretta Vedler Found Dead in Suitcase 1 Year After She Went Missing

Shaunie O'Neal Vows to Make Father Proud in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Death

Shaunie O'Neal Vows to Make Father Proud in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Death

Jessica Simpson Raises Concern Over 'Super Thin' Appearance Following Drastic Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson Raises Concern Over 'Super Thin' Appearance Following Drastic Weight Loss

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Will Smith Claims 'There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Claims 'There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Zendaya's Father Mocked for Wanting Credits for His Daughter's Success

Zendaya's Father Mocked for Wanting Credits for His Daughter's Success

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner Date

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner Date

Blueface Clowned After He's Caught Getting Cozy With Chrisean Rock Despite Feud

Blueface Clowned After He's Caught Getting Cozy With Chrisean Rock Despite Feud