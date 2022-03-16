 
 

Shenseea Caught Kissing London On Da Track on Cheek After He Gifts Her Icy Chain Amid Dating Rumors

Shenseea Caught Kissing London On Da Track on Cheek After He Gifts Her Icy Chain Amid Dating Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

The Jamaican songstress is spotted planting a sweet kiss on the music producer's right cheek after he surprises her with an iced-out chain with a massive pendant at her 'ALPHA' album release party.

  • Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shenseea and London On Da Track have further fueled rumors that they are an item. The "Deserve It" songstress has been spotted kissing the rapper/music producer on his cheek after he gifted her an iced-out chain onstage during her "ALPHA" album release party on Tuesday night, March 15.

In a video surfacing online, the "You're the One I Love" singer could be seen walking towards London while looking at her new necklace. Shortly after she stood next to the "Throw Fits" rapper, she could be seen planting a sweet kiss on his right cheek.

Earlier that night, London surprised Shenseea, who previously slammed rumors claiming they're dating, with a thoughtful gift. After the Jamaican songstress performed a few songs from her new album "ALPHA", an MC of the event said, "Oooh! Ohhh! We got London On Da Track!"

London then proceeded to walk to the front of the stage and put the iced-out chain with her initial "S" around Shenseea's neck. While the audience erupted into cheer after London hugged Shenseea, the "Lick" singer smiled from ear to ear. The two also seemingly arrived at the party together.

  See also...

Upon learning of London's sweet gesture, many social media users brought up London's baby mama, Summer Walker. "That's summer walker money on her neck," one Instagram user said, with another quipping, "Girl, just don't get pregnant."

"Hope he at least buying the baby pampers," a separate person chimed in. Meanwhile, others believed that Shenseea "must didn't hear [Summer's] album." Another advised, "Summer warned ya good luck Charlie."

In Summer's new album "Still Over It", Summer seemingly roasted her baby daddy with one of her songs titled "4th Baby Mama". In it, the 25-year-old sings, "I wanna start with yo mama, she should've whooped yo a**/ Know you ain't s**t, but she don't care 'cause you lit/ Paying for trips cars, bags and bought the crib/ But she ain't never call you out, 'cause she like the way that she live."

London and Shenseea first sparked dating rumors after they were caught on camera walking hand-in-hand during the 2022 Super Bowl. In the photos, Shenseea was seen rocking a blue off-the-shoulder outfit and matching jacket. The 30-year-old songwriter, on the other hand, kept it casual with a yellow-blue plaid shirt, camouflage pants and white sneakers.

Shortly after the photo sparked dating rumors, however, Shenseea made it clear that there's nothing between her and London. "Maaaaynnee! He held my hand to save me from fallin man cho!" she claimed at the time.

You can share this post!

Vince Staples Accuses Record Labels of Capitalizing on Violence and Dead Rappers

Jessie J Reportedly Dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman After Channing Tatum Split
Related Posts
London On Da Track Shares Cryptic Post After Summer Walker Slams His Parenting Skills

London On Da Track Shares Cryptic Post After Summer Walker Slams His Parenting Skills

London On Da Track's Two Baby Mamas Shade Summer Walker After She Criticizes His Parenting Methods

London On Da Track's Two Baby Mamas Shade Summer Walker After She Criticizes His Parenting Methods

London On Da Track Fires Back at Summer Walker: 'Don't Lie'

London On Da Track Fires Back at Summer Walker: 'Don't Lie'

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Most Read
Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer
Celebrity

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Lady GaGa Shows Skin, Elle Fanning Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Lady GaGa Shows Skin, Elle Fanning Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

Summer Walker Blasts Troll Calling Her a 'Slave' for Her Grocery Shopping Outfit

Summer Walker Blasts Troll Calling Her a 'Slave' for Her Grocery Shopping Outfit

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet

U.S. Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed by Russian Forces While Covering War in Ukraine

U.S. Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed by Russian Forces While Covering War in Ukraine

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Kanye Rips D.L. Hughley for Commenting on Kim Kardashian Split, Declares He Can 'Afford' to Hurt Him

Kanye Rips D.L. Hughley for Commenting on Kim Kardashian Split, Declares He Can 'Afford' to Hurt Him