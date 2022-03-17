'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney to Star Opposite Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' Spin-Off 'Madame Web'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Movie

The Cassie Howard depicter on 'Euphoria' confirms the news that she lands a role in the forthcoming Sony Pictures and Marvel's film on her social media page with a single spider emoji.

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney has joined the cast of the "Spider-Man" spin-off "Madame Web". The actress who portrays Cassie Howard on "Euphoria" will star opposite Dakota Johnson in the upcoming Sony Pictures and Marvel's film.

Making use of her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 16, "The White Lotus" star confirmed that she has landed a role in the forthcoming "Spider-Man" spin-off. Along with a screenshot of Deadline's headline, she added a spider emoji.

Many celebrity pals and fans expressed their excitement over the news. "OMG!!! Huge congrats, my love," wrote "Queer Eye" star Tan France. Her "Euphoria" co-star Maude Apatow commented, "CONGRATULATIONS," along with a slew of red heart emojis. Singer Meghan Trainor simply said, "Yes yes yes yes yes."

"GO SYDNEY, GO!!!" one fan exclaimed in the post's comment section. In the meantime, a second fan penned, "SYDNEY IN MARVEL????? SJIESKSKSJSSKSKDKSK," with a third saying, "Sydney's coming to MCU [face with heart eyes emojis] YAAAAYYY [fire emojis]."

Last month, it's announced that Dakota is set to star as Cassandra Webb a.k.a. Madame Webb. Confirming the news, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" beauty took to Instagram Story to simply post a spider web emoji over a black screen.

Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life support system that looked like a spider web. She is paralyzed and blind and thus relies on her psychic abilities as a clairvoyant and precognitive mutant.

S.J. Clarkson is set to direct the "Spider-Man" spin-off which centers on the character from the Spider-Verse. In the meantime, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are tapped to pen the screenplay.

However, many critics slammed the studio after Sony tapped a not-blind actress to play a blind character in the forthcoming film. "Hell naw, disabled actresses exist! Madame Web is a canonically blind character with myasthenia gravis, disabled mimicry is so annoying," one person reacted to the news.

"Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb is ridiculous, though. I kinda hope they're doing a Julia thing, because... I mean... 'elderly, blind, and movement-impaired ... 0 out of 3 ain't bad,' " another criticized. Meanwhile, someone sarcastically said, "Can't wait to watch Dakota Johnson sit in a chair and be blind for 2 and a half hours."

"Madame Web" joins Sony's growing slate of "Spider-Man" spin-offs, including 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and the upcoming Jared Leto-starring movie "Morbius". Their most recent, "Spider-Man: No Way Home", has grossed $1.87 billion globally to date, the highest in Sony history.