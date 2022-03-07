 
 

Britney Spears Details How Her Family 'Harmed' Her as She Returns to Vegas for First Time

After announcing that she returns to Sin City for the first time since her years-long residency ended in 2017, the 'Toxic' hitmaker vows never to stop until her family gets punished for what they did to her.

  • Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has taken a walk down memory lane. In a new social media post, the "Toxic" hitmaker detailed how her family "harmed" her after she returned to Las Vegas for the first time since her years-long residency ended in 2017.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, March 6, the pop star shared how she "worked" for her family for "13 f**king years." She wrote, "In a world where it's okay to lock your daughter up and make her work 7 days a week … 8:00 am to 6:00 pm … no days off … 105 people are in and out of a small trailer home weekly … No private baths … seen naked when changing … drugged … can't even speak or talk," before adding, "I gave my all when I worked only to be literally thrown away … I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public."

"I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do … but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most," Britney continued. "After 13 years damn straight I should go !!! I was treated less than, demoralized and embarrassed … nobody should ever be treated the way I was … The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on … THAT'S IT ???"

Britney, whose conservatorship legally ended last November, went on pointing out that her family "all got away with it !!!" The "Sometimes" songstress further stressed that she's "not done," adding, "I want justice and won't stop until something is done to those who harmed me … and YES I was harmed !!! This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life … You are NOT ALONE !!!!"

Her post came after she expressed her excitement over her return to Las Vegas for the first time since she wrapped up her "Piece of Me" show that had run for four years. "Wow !!!! Being a guest in Las Vegas is way better than being me…," she told her Instagram followers. "Or wait…is it because my family got to be the stars when I worked in Vegas???"

"I mean damn they were given star treatment…spas…alcohol…the whole 9 yards…but guess what !!! This was my first time !!!" Britney added. She then gushed, "It was absolutely lovely being treated like an equal in Las Vegas for the first time in 13 years … huge difference !!!"

Britney went on saying, "Moments like this all I do look up and say, 'REALLY GOD ??? ALL THIS TIME ???' " The 40-year-old pop star continued, "Then I rewind … put some heels on and realize … I don't have to entertain my family anymore and be their puppet."

"I'm here to say one thing and one thing only … KISS MY MOTHER F**KING A**," Britney wrote, adding a blowing kiss emoji, "But you know not really say it … just reflect it with a smile and a drink in my hand !!!" She then concluded her post as saying, "Stay classy people and don't forget to say your prayers !!!"

