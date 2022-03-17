Home Shopping Network Host Marilyn Miglin Died After Alleged Stroke Complications at 83

HSN Celebrity

According to a statement from her loved ones, the beauty mogul and wife of murdered real estate developer Lee Miglin passed away at her Chicago home surrounded by her family.

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Miglin has passed away. The beauty mogul and longtime host of Home Shopping Network reportedly died at her Chicago home following stroke complications. She was 83 years old.

On Wednesday, March 16, TMZ reported that the TV hostess had lost her battle with stroke on Monday. Though so, a statement from her loved ones, posted on her website, didn't confirm the cause of death.

"We are heartbroken to share with you the very sad news that Marilyn passed away Monday, March 14, 2022," read the statement. "She was at home and surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her but her spirit will stay with all of us."

Marilyn's family members continued to reveal that no funeral service will be held. "At her request, no service will be held," the note stated, before adding, "In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to any of the non-profits she deeply cared about." In addition to her son and daughter, Marilyn is survived by her six grandchildren.

Marilyn, who was born in 1938 in the Czech Republic, hosted HSN for over 25 years which earned her the nickname "The Queen of Makeovers." The late star launched her own beauty company, Marilyn Miglin Cosmetics, in 1963 which was a huge success. She was also an advocate for facially disfigured victims and burn survivors. She helped found the University of Illinois' Craniofacial Center.

The entrepreneur received several awards and honors throughout her career, including the Raoul Wallenberg International Humanitarian Award. The City of Chicago even declared April 15 as Marilyn Miglin Day in honor of her generosity to the community. The Raoul Wallenberg Pediatric Day Hospital in Jerusalem also dedicated a burn and disfigurement unit to her in June 1998 in recognition for her work with children.

Most recently, Marilyn was bestowed with the Best Face Forward Award Humanitarian Award by the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Medicine. Marilyn, who was the wife of murdered real estate developer Lee Meglin, was the first-ever recipient of the annual award.

Marilyn's late husband, Lee, was murdered in their home in Chicago's historic Gold Coast district in May 1997 by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Andrew was also responsible for the slaying of fashion designer Gianni Versace that same summer. Their story was detailed in season 2 of "American Crime Story", with Lee being played by Judith Light in the popular 2018 series.