Asian Doll Defends Herself After Being Accused of Consistently 'D**kriding' Local Rappers for Fame

The 'Nunnadet S**t' raptress doesn't waste her time to slam a hater who accuses her of always attaching herself 'to any popping drill artist that'll pay her attention.'

Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat has slammed a hater on social media. The "Nunnadet S**t" raptress defended herself after being accused of consistently "d**kriding" local rappers for fame.

On Tuesday, March 15, the 25-year-old raptress took to her Twitter account to fire back at the hater who said that she always "attaches herself to any popping drill artist that'll pay her attention" after she shared a clip of what appeared to be a new music video with budding rappers. In response, she wrote, "How I'm d**kriding by giving local artist with potential more EXPOSURE like what typa of biting the hand that feeds you typa S**t is this…"

"But remember this tweet cause when y'all see other big artist randomly doing wat I'm doing just kno I TOOK THE HEAT FOR IT & MADE IT COOL," Asian continued. In a separate Twitter post, the "No Exposing" artist further fumed, "I'm literally being a [sic] artist doing what all rappers do sorry you ain't cool enough to sit with us b***h."

Her fans were quick to blast the hater and show some support to Asian. "First they hate then they copy!" wrote one fan, before adding, "Seen it time and time again from the diamonds on the face to the platform shoes now they want to hate on You for working with artists from the trenches which you been doing! Keep being your authentic self that's why you stay blessed [red heart emoji]." Asian later retweeted the tweet.

"I dont think ppl understand what networking is, part of your job as an artist is networking and exposure, you get that from other artists," another fan defended Asian. Meanwhile, another suggested Asian to "forget" what her haters had said, "Forget them ! You been doing this keep doing you cause at the end of the day folks still gon have sum to say. You really the only artist that I witness actually do this. God got something good coming up for you fasho."