Jessie J Reportedly Dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman After Channing Tatum Split

Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jessie J has reportedly found new love in basketball player Chanan Safir Colman. If a new report is to be believed, the "Price Tag" singer was dating the athlete following her split from Channing Tatum.

On Monday, March 14, Jessie took to Instagram to share a picture of her with a group of friends. In the post, which has been deleted, she could be seen looking cozy with the 38-year-old Danish-Israeli professional basketball player.

The 38-year-old athlete casually put her hand around the singer, who looked stunning in a see-through orange outfit. She completed her style with matching shades. As for Chanan, he was twinning with Jessie as he rocked a white tee and orange shorts.

A source told The Sun, "Jessie and Chanan clearly like each other and they've been getting to know each other for quite a few months, she performed at a wedding in the Caribbean at the weekend and flew Chanan out with her for a bit of a break."

"It's not been an easy time for her after her miscarriage at the end of 2021, but she is looking on the bright side of everything," the insider continued. "She feels blessed to have Chanan in her life because they get on really well."

As for the current nature of their relationship, the source claimed that they're not official just yet. "They are just seeing what happens but as far as her friends are concerned, things are looking good for them as a couple," the source added.

The romance rumors arrived months after she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. I decided to have a baby by myself and by a miracle it worked for a while and yesterday it was f**king s**t," the "Domino" singer told the audience at her performance at The Hotel Cafe back in November. "This year has been hands down the hardest year I've ever had to get through... I lost my baby and I know I'm going to be OK."

Prior to the show, she assured fans she would be performing as scheduled in an Instagram post, "What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me...," she wrote.

"I want to be honest and true and not hide what I'm feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did its best."