Russian Model and Putin Critic Gretta Vedler Found Dead in Suitcase 1 Year After She Went Missing

The body of the 23-year-old model, who once called the Russian president 'psychopath,' is found inside a suitcase as her boyfriend admits to strangling and killing her during an argument.

Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Russian model Gretta Vedler, who went missing over a year ago following a social media rant against Vladimir Putin, has been found dead. As if it's not shocking enough, the 23-year-old's dead body was found inside a suitcase.

Vedler went missing a month after she called Putin "psychopath" and predicted that his campaign to "improve Russia's integrity" would end in tragedy. She also posed a question about the Russian president, "Can he really do anything?"

However, her death had nothing to do with Putin and her comments on him. Vedler's boyfriend Dmitry Korovin confessed on Monday, March 14 to killing her after an argument over money in Moscow.

The "jealous" boyfriend admitted to strangling her before putting her dead body into a suitcase. According to The Mirror, he told interrogators that he had slept in a hotel room for three nights with the corpse before putting the suitcase in the trunk of his car and then abandoning the vehicle in Russia's Lipetsk region, nearly 300 miles away from Moscow.

Korovin then posted pictures and messages on his girlfriend's social media pages to make it seem she's still alive. However, Vedler's male friend Evgeniy Foster, a blogger from Ukraine's Kharkiv city, grew suspicious and asked a friend in Moscow to file a missing person report. On Sunday, Russian media reported the finding of her body in the boot of the car.

While her political beliefs were not connected to her death, Vedler was thrust into the spotlight following her jabs at Putin. "Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of humiliation in childhood, he could not stand up for himself due to his [slight] physical form, it is not surprising that he left after law school and joined the KGB," she wrote in January 2021.

"Such people are timid and fearful from childhood, afraid of noise and darkness, strangers, so traits such as caution, restraint, and lack of communication are developed early in their character," she added at the time. "I can only assume, in my opinion, a clear psychopathy or sociopathy is seen in him."

She went on elaborating, "For psychopaths, it is important to constantly experience a sense of fullness and sharpness of life, so they love risk, intense experiences, intense communication, intense activity - an intense and dynamic life."