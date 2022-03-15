Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

Announcing the photographer's passing is actor Evan Ross, who offers a tribute on Instagram, saying, 'We lost a brother Yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike.'

AceShowbiz - Kelis' husband has sadly passed away. Mike Mora, who came forward with his illness five months ago, died at the age of 37 on Monday, March 14 after losing his battle with stomach cancer.

Announcing Mike's death was actor/singer Evan Ross. Sharing a tribute on Instagram, he penned, "We lost a brother Yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike. Thinking of some of the great times we all spent together. You and @naztokio recording me at @dallasaustins studio in atlanta."

"First time I had ever really recording a record in the studio. You made it feel easy and safe. Everything I saw you do. Was built in passion. I loved connecting again with you. Hearing about your children and the life you and your wife have built," the son of Diana Ross added. "Im sending all the prayers and love to your family brother. @kelis [red heart emojis] RIP @mikemorafotos."

Mike's management team also confirmed his passing in a statement sent to Entertainment Tonight. "Sadly, it's true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family's privacy as of right now. Thank you," Steve Satterhwaite of Red Light Management told the outlet.

Back in October 2021, Mike divulged that he was battling stage 4 stomach cancer which has spread to the lymph nodes in his back. "Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in…finally decided to do something about it," he wrote at that time. "It was a bit late. But just in time."

"I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way... Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone," the photographer continued. After three specialists and an endoscopic biopsy, he was diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma.

Mike believed that by sharing his story he can encourage others who are in similar situations. "I am posting this…after so much thought. Many hours thinking of what the right thing to do is. Not because of a selfish reason .not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations," he pointed out.

"I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me," he further elaborated. "I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it's possible to make it through."