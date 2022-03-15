Normani's Sexy 'Fair' Single Cover Likened to Toni Braxton and Janet Jackson's 2000s Photos

Instagram Music

The former Fifth Harmony member finds herself being likened to the 90s RnB singers after she debuts the sultry single cover of her upcoming emotional track on social media.

AceShowbiz - Normani Kordei's "Fair" single cover has a strong resemblance to Toni Braxton and Janet Jackson's 2000s shots. After announcing the release date of her new single, the former Fifth Harmony member found herself being likened to the 90s R&B icons.

On Monday, March 14, "The X Factor" alum took to Instagram and Twitter to announce that her new single is set to hit streamers on Friday, March 18. Along with a black-and-white photo of her posing naked on a couch, which many likened to Janet's "All for You" album cover art, she wrote, "This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments."

"Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light," Normani continued. "Definitely aware that you might feel like you don't know much about me but that's only because it's what makes me feel protected."

Normani went on to share that she's "really forcing [herself] to let go here," before pointing out that "this is huge for [her] and hopefully this piece of art resonates." The 25-year-old musician then added, "Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying [black heart emoji] i adore you guys to the moon and back. ohhhh and believe me the uptempo s**t is coming lmaooo."

In a separate Instagram post, Normani included a monochrome photo of her posing fiercely in a black tank top, which many fans compared to Toni's "I Don't Want To" single cover. The Atlanta-born performer captioned her image, "FAIRRRRRRRRR is coming in FOUR DAYS!!!!!!!!!!!!" along with crying, pleading face and black heart emoji.

On social media, viewers couldn't help but point out that Normani clearly channeled the energy of Toni and Janet for her single's cover art. "U could write 2002 and i would have no doubts.. she's really channeling some old r&b with this," one Twitter user commented.

"Very Toni Braxton Of You!" a separate fan wrote along with a side-by-side comparison photo of Normani and Toni. "LIKE MUTHA LIKE DAWTA," another social media user wrote, adding Janet's nude cover art of her 2001 album "All for You". A fourth gushed, "The way normani perfectly blends with 90s artists…"