 

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months

Instagram/Cover Images/John Nacion
The 44-year-old musician and the 72-year-old Hollywood star reportedly are still 'very fond of each other but things just ran their course.'

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelis and Bill Murray's whirlwind summer romance is over. If a new report is to be believed, the "Milkshake" singer and the "Ghostbusters" have called it quits after just two months of dating.

Revealing the relationship status of the 44-year-old musician and the 72-year-old Hollywood star was The US Sun. "Kelis and Bill were - and still are - very fond of each other but things just ran their course," an insider told the publication.

"They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways," the source further claimed. They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives."

"Lol yeah maybe for now everyone's dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who's really laughing?" she recently responded to one fan who asked for an answer on whether the pair were dating on Instagram.

News about Kelis dating Bill emerged in early June. According to The Sun, the comedian watched the singer perform at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London. He was also spotted at Kelis' other shows.

Sources close to the alleged couple told the publication that they were also seen together at the same hotel and have been "getting close for a while" after first meeting in the U.S. A friend additionally shared, "They've met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they're both here. They've clearly hit it off."

"They were both seen at the same hotel, and he's been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla," the friend further elaborated. "But they've also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them... Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap."

Kelis, whose husband Mike Mora died from stomach cancer in 2022 when he was just 37 years old, refused to confirm whether he and Bill were an item.

