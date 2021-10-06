 
 

Kelis' Husband Hopes to Encourage Others by Revealing His Battle With Stage 4 Stomach Cancer
When going public with his serious health issue, Mike Mora reveals that he has been in treatment because his cancer has spread to the lymph nodes in his back.

AceShowbiz - Kelis' husband is keeping a positive attitude despite his latest health issues. Revealing that he is battling stage 4 stomach cancer, which has spread to the lymph nodes in his back, Mike Mora believed that by sharing his story he can encourage others who are in similar situations.

Mike came forward with his diagnosis via Instagram. Sharing a black-and-white picture of an unnamed man, he penned, "Hace exactamente un ano- September twenty eighty, twenty twenty… This picture was taken as I was being transferred to the oncology section of UCLA Santa Monica from nearby Ronald Reagan hospital."

"This gentleman, Latin brotha, saw how weak I was. He looked back at me before leaving my room and said 'I've seen people make it out of the craziest situations, be strong brotha, you got this'. I'll never forget his face," the photographer continued. "They said 18 months. It's been exactly 12. Here we go.. Scared as F¥#%."

In another post, Mike explained why he decided to go public with his cancer diagnosis. "I am posting this…after so much thought. Many hours thinking of what the right thing to do is. Not because of a selfish reason .not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations," he elaborated.

"I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me," he added. "I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it's possible to make it through."

Mike further noted, "You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don't take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S**t can be over just like that! This was the first of many, many more iv's and needles to be pricked on my arm." He then concluded his message by tagging his wife, saying, "Love you @kelis. #thestorywillcontinue #iwillsurvive."

Mike and Kelis have been married since 2014. Together, they share son Shepherd and daughter Galilee. As for the singer, she is also a mother to 12-year-old son Knight from her previous marriage to rapper Nas.

