Jane Campion Still Mocked Despite Apologizing for 'Thoughtless' Serena and Venus Williams Comment

In her apology note, the director of 'The Power of the Dog' says that she 'completely' celebrates the 'legendary' and 'world-class athletes' following her controversial Critics' Choice Awards acceptance speech.

Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Director Jane Campion keeps receiving backlash after making a controversial remark during her Critics' Choice Awards acceptance speech for Best Director. "The Power of the Dog" filmmaker is still mocked online though she has issued an apology for her "thoughtless" comment about Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

"I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved," the 67-year-old director said in a statement on Monday, March 14. "I did not intend to devalue these two legendary black women and world-class athletes."

Jane continued, "The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world." The screenwriter then added, "The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you."

Upon noticing the apology, many online critics took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jane's apology note. "Even in her apology she still doesn't get it. Yes they all battled sexism in their industry, V&S had to battle classism, sexism, & racism. Even as wealthy athletes/champions, they still battle sexism & racism," one person opined. Another quipped, "Campion is no Champion on this."

"Thinking before she speaks must not be her forte," someone else added. A separate Twitter user wrote, "So I've read Jane Campion's apology and it's reasonable but I'm still unimpressed that these words popped into her head. Not everyone becomes racist when they get flustered. But she did. I'm not ok with that."

A different critic insisted that "apologies don't fix or erase" what Jane had said. The said person tweeted, "Jane Campion lost the narrative for that award and that's how racism's long memory works. Venus and Serena's involuntary starring role in Jane's racism will be forever be paid w/more racism. Apologies don't fix or erase that." Another said, "The Karen inside of her couldn't wait to get out."

Jane was dragged by Twitter users after she commented that Serena and Venus never had to face off against men in their sports career like she has in her Hollywood profession. "Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys like I have to," she said while accepting the award for Best Director for her film "The Power of the Dog".

Many were quick to label Jane's statement an example of "white feminism," including Jodie Turner-Smith. Taking to her Twitter account, the "Anne Boleyn" actress wrote, "Jane taking time out of her best director speech to tell two Black women that she is more oppressed than them is PEAK white feminism."