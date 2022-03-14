WWE Legend Scott Hall on Life Support After Complications From Hip Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

The WWE Hall of Fame inductee, who retired from professional wrestling in 2010, reportedly suffered three heart attacks after undergoing a procedure to fix his broken hip last week.

AceShowbiz - Former WWE star Scott Hall's life is hanging by a thread following complications from a major surgery. The retired professional wrestler is reportedly placed on life support now at a hospital in Georgia after a hip replacement surgery.

On Sunday, March 13, PW Touch was the first to report on Scott's alleged medical setbacks. According to the news outlet, the 63-year-old underwent a major surgery to fix his broken hip last week.

He, however, reportedly suffered a serious complication when a blood cot got loose in the midst of operating. He suffered three heart attacks on Saturday night. He is currently at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga.

Following the news, fans and others from the wrestling community sent their support and prayers. Former President of World Championship Wrestling Eric Bischoff tweeted, "Prayers for Scott Hall." Another Twitter user wrote, "Thoughts and prayers with Scott Hall, you got this Razor."

Scott, born Scott Oliver Hall, rose to prominence after joining the WWF (now WWE) in 1992, under the pseudonym Razor Ramon. He won the WWF Intercontinental Championship four times, before departing the company in 1996.

He subsequently defected to WCW, where he became a founding member of the New World Order (nWo) faction, along with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash, who portrayed themselves as wrestling outcasts looking to take the sport over in street gang, tough-guy fashion.

In the company, he became a two-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, a one-time WCW World Television Champion, and a nine-time WCW World Tag Team Champion. He left WCW in February 2000, and briefly returned to the WWF in 2002.

A two-time world champion, Scott retired from professional wrestling in 2010. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor in 2014 and has occasionally appeared in WWE since then.

Prior to his hip surgery, Scott has dealt with several health issues, including cardiac issues that resulted in him getting a defibrillator and pacemaker implanted in his chest, as well as drug abuse.