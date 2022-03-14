Drake Teases 'Highly Interactive Experience' Concerts in New York and Toronto: 'I'm Excited'

Instagram Music

When announcing his upcoming shows, the 'Certified Lover Boy' promises his fans that the concerts are going to be 'something different' and something he has 'never done before.'

Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Drake is preparing something really special for his fans in New York City and Toronto. In a new interview, the "Certified Lover Boy" artist has teased his upcoming "highly interactive experience" concerts.

During the Saturday, March 12 episode of Sound 42 Sirius XM radio show, the "One Dance" hitmaker divulged that his current top priority is getting back to performing. "I'm excited to let all my people we're working on something really special for you guys," he began.

"Putting together two shows, one in New York and a few in Toronto," Drake continued. The 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician then promised his fans, "They're gonna be something different, something I've never done before. It'll be a highly interactive experience."

Adding more details, Drake said that his brothers will be there. He then shared, "It's gonna be great to see you all, hopefully, get a chance to speak with you. Hopefully learn a little bit more about each other. So I'll have the dates for that coming soon and I can't wait."

Though Drake has been away from recording new music or even performing, he recently spent time enjoying life with fellow rapper Jack Harlow. Earlier this month, the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker was seen with the "WHATS POPPIN" artist during their Turks and Caicos getaway.

In the clip posted by Jack on Instagram, Drake could be seen looking at his phone seriously. The 35-year-old rapper was seemingly unaware that the Kentucky native was snooping on him. In the comment section, the "Controlla" rapper clarified, "I swear I didn't know what was going on I was googling wtf a weng weng drink was," adding a slew of laughing emojis.

While having fun during his vacation, Drake continued to show his generosity as he surprised a birthday fan with $10,000 in cash. In a clip shared by DJ Akademiks, the 35-year-old could be seen handing over the overwhelmed fan a stack of cash before hugging the birthday guy with a big grin on his face.