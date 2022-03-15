WWE Legend Scott Hall Dead After Taken Off Life Support

Instagram Celebrity

The WWE Hall of Famer, known on the ring as Razor Ramon, suffered three heart attacks last Saturday following complications from a procedure to fix a broken hip.

AceShowbiz - Wrestling legend Scott Hall has passed away. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee died on Monday, March 14 after taken off life support, his friend and WWE have confirmed. He was 63 years old.

Sean Waltman a.k.a. X-Pac tweeted on Monday night, "He's gone." WWE, meanwhile, announced the sad news on its own Twitter page. "WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans," read a statement posted on the blue bird app.

His passing comes after news broke that Scott was placed on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga after a hip replacement surgery last week. He suffered serious complications when a blood cot got loose in the midst of the procedure to fix his broken hip that he suffered in a recent fall. He suffered three heart attacks on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, his longtime best friend and former tag-team partner Kevin Nash revealed that Scott's family was going to "discontinue" his life support "once his family is in place." He posted on Instagram, "Scott's on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I'm so very f**king sad."

"I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I've been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him," he continued saying of his dear friend. "When we jumped to WCW we didn't care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those......alot that disliked us. We were the 'Outsiders' but we had each other."

Kevin added, "Scott always felt he wasn't worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn't perfect but as he always said 'The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross' As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain't going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn't love a human being any more than I do you."

He later confirmed that his friend has been taken off life support, but was still fighting for his life. He has not updated his social media pages with news of Scott's passing.