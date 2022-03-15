Wack 100 Confirms 6ix9ine Is Broke: 'He's F**king Terrible'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'TROLLZ' hitmaker, who often flaunts his jewelry and expensive cars on Instagram, claims in new court documents that he is 'struggling to make ends meet' due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz - 6ix9ine is hitting financial rock bottom, nearly two years after released from prison. The rapper claims in new court documents that he is broke, which has been confirmed by hip-hop music executive Wack 100.

Wack, who is best known as The Game's and Blueface's manager, said in a short interview that the New York City native is so broke that he had to loan him $20 for gas and the Red Roof Inn. "Yeah, he broke as motherf**ker. 6ix9ine ain't got nothing," Wack 100 said, adding, "He's f**king terrible."

6ix9ine breaks down his financial issue in court documents as he responded to a civil lawsuit brought forth by the victims of a 2018 robbery that 6ix9ine was present at. In the docs obtained by AllHipHop, the 25-year-old tells the judge in the case, Judge John P. Cronan, he cannot pay the plaintiffs the money they are seeking for because he is broke.

According to the "GUMMO" spitter, his deal with TenThousand Projects expired in February and he hasn't paid back his advance. He said he still has a publishing deal, but his royalty account remains unrecouped due to the enormous advances he accepted, so he is not receiving any income from the agreement.

"I did receive large advances under the recording artist and merchandising agreements prior to my arrest," 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, writes in court documents. "However, I do not receive any royalties under those agreements either since my royalty accounts remained unrecouped. I have had to try to restart my career after my release from prison. I was out of the business for two years, which caused me to lose all the momentum I had achieved before I was arrested. I may never reach the levels of success I had before my arrest."

6ix9ine adds that he is struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet," he admits. "I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled."

He goes on arguing, "If the Court awards the compensatory damages and punitive damages sought by the Plaintiffs at this inquest, it will surely bankrupt me in a way from which I will never recover to the permanent detriment of the family members who rely upon me." The rapper's accountant Justin Kobay lists 6ix9ine's net worth at "technically less than zero."

6ix9ine also admits in the court documents that he is afraid for his life after turning against his former gang, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. "I will never lead a normal life since my cooperation made me a target for Nine Trey as well as other gangs," he says. "I live with that fear every day."

6ix9ine last released his new music in 2021 with "Zaza", which includes jabs at Lil Durk and Meek Mill, whom he has feuded with. The song debuted at number 90 on the Hot 100.