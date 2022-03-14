 
 

'American Idol' Recap: Autistic Singer Makes It to Hollywood

The new episode of the long-running singing competition show also features Gary Baker's granddaughter Cadence Baker, who wows the judges after singing Whitney Houston's 'I'm Your Baby Tonight'.

AceShowbiz - More singers performed in the third round of "American Idol" auditions in the Sunday, March 13 episode. Kicking off the new outing was Tristen Gress, who offered a quirky performance of Billy Joel's "Piano Man" in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Luke said that while Tristen is "amazingly talented," he was doing a bit too much. Lionel echoed the sentiment, prompting Tristen to sing a second song in hopes of convincing the judges. It worked, and he was sent to Hollywood.

The second singer was Cadence Baker, who is Gary Baker's granddaughter. She wowed the judges after singing Whitney Houston's "I'm Your Baby Tonight". Luke even called her performance "one of the best auditions." She advanced to the next round.

Singing "For Your Glory" by Tasha Cobbs was Dontrell Briggs. While Lionel loved his performance, Katy wasn't really convinced. Dontrell later offered to sing another song, which turned out to be Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey". That was convincing for Luke to send him to Hollywood.

Abigail Brooks sang Don McLean's "Vincent". The judges were impressed and she was given a Golden Ticket. Emily Faith and Mark Osborne later performed much to the judges' liking. They were sent to Hollywood.

Singing Gabby Barrett's "The Good Ones", Ryleigh Madison revealed that Gabby is her inspiration. Katy and Lionel loved Ryleigh's voice so she unsurprisingly advanced to the next round.

Concluding the night was Sam Finelli, who has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism. Despite his condition, he easily impressed the judges with his performance of "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves. He was sent to the Hollywood!

