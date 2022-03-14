Critics' Choice Awards 2022: 'Ted Lasso', 'Succession' Dominate TV Categories - See Full TV Winners

Ruby's Tuna TV

At the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, South Korean series 'Squid Game', meanwhile, bags two awards, one of which is for star Lee Jung-jae who is named Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - The full list of winners in the TV department at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards has finally been revealed. Held on Sunday, March at The Century Plaza hotel, the event saw "Ted Lasso" coming out as the biggest winner.

It led the TV winner after collecting all four awards that it was nominated for. Earlier in the night, the comedy won two awards for stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham who took home the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series awards respectively.

The hit comedy series added two more trophies to take home as Jason Sudeikis was named as the Best Actor in a Comedy Series. He won over Ian Armitage ("Young Sheldon"), Nicholas Hoult ("The Great") and Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building)" who were also nominated for the category. Not stopping there, "Ted Lasso" also won the Best Comedy Series race.

"Succession", which received the most nods with eight, trailed behind with three wins. It bagged Best Drama Series in addition to nabbing Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for Kieran Culkin and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for Sarah Snook.

South Korean series "Squid Game" was also among the honorees. Lead actor Lee Jung-jae ultimately was named as the Best Actor in a Drama Series, winning over fellow nominees Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us"), Mike Colter ("Evil"), Brian Cox ("Succession"), Billy Porter ("Pose") and Jeremy Strong ("Succession"). It also won the race for Best Foreign Language Series.

Also collecting two trophies was HBO's "Mare of Easttown", which took home the Best Limited Series prize that night. It also earned star Kate Winslet a trophy for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

"What If..?" won Best Animated Series, with "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" bagging the Best Talk Show trophy. Meanwhile, "Bo Burnham: Inside" special won the title of Best Comedy Special at the annual event. As for the full list of movie winners, it can be seen here.

Full TV winners of the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards: