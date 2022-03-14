 
 

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: 'Ted Lasso', 'Succession' Dominate TV Categories - See Full TV Winners

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: 'Ted Lasso', 'Succession' Dominate TV Categories - See Full TV Winners
Ruby's Tuna
TV

At the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, South Korean series 'Squid Game', meanwhile, bags two awards, one of which is for star Lee Jung-jae who is named Best Actor in a Drama Series.

  • Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - The full list of winners in the TV department at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards has finally been revealed. Held on Sunday, March at The Century Plaza hotel, the event saw "Ted Lasso" coming out as the biggest winner.

It led the TV winner after collecting all four awards that it was nominated for. Earlier in the night, the comedy won two awards for stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham who took home the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series awards respectively.

The hit comedy series added two more trophies to take home as Jason Sudeikis was named as the Best Actor in a Comedy Series. He won over Ian Armitage ("Young Sheldon"), Nicholas Hoult ("The Great") and Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building)" who were also nominated for the category. Not stopping there, "Ted Lasso" also won the Best Comedy Series race.

"Succession", which received the most nods with eight, trailed behind with three wins. It bagged Best Drama Series in addition to nabbing Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for Kieran Culkin and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for Sarah Snook.

  See also...

South Korean series "Squid Game" was also among the honorees. Lead actor Lee Jung-jae ultimately was named as the Best Actor in a Drama Series, winning over fellow nominees Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us"), Mike Colter ("Evil"), Brian Cox ("Succession"), Billy Porter ("Pose") and Jeremy Strong ("Succession"). It also won the race for Best Foreign Language Series.

Also collecting two trophies was HBO's "Mare of Easttown", which took home the Best Limited Series prize that night. It also earned star Kate Winslet a trophy for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

"What If..?" won Best Animated Series, with "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" bagging the Best Talk Show trophy. Meanwhile, "Bo Burnham: Inside" special won the title of Best Comedy Special at the annual event. As for the full list of movie winners, it can be seen here.

Full TV winners of the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards:

You can share this post!

'Dune' Leads 2022 BAFTA Awards Winners, 'Power of the Dog' Nabs Coveted Prizes

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet
Most Read
'Joe Millionaire': Kurt Sowers Already Breaks Up With Finale Winner - Find Out Why
TV

'Joe Millionaire': Kurt Sowers Already Breaks Up With Finale Winner - Find Out Why

Katie Maloney Accused of Trying to Create New 'VPR' Storyline With Tom Schwartz Split Rumors

Katie Maloney Accused of Trying to Create New 'VPR' Storyline With Tom Schwartz Split Rumors

Andy Cohen Teases 'Big' Season 12 Premiere for 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Andy Cohen Teases 'Big' Season 12 Premiere for 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Sebastian Stan on Playing Tommy Lee: It Triggers My Body Dysmorphia

Sebastian Stan on Playing Tommy Lee: It Triggers My Body Dysmorphia

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: 'Ted Lasso', 'Succession' Dominate TV Categories - See Full TV Winners

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: 'Ted Lasso', 'Succession' Dominate TV Categories - See Full TV Winners