BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet

Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 2022 BAFTA Film Awards has finally arrived. Celebrities hit the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, March 13 in style. This year's event also featured one couple making their romance red carpet official.

The said couple was none other than Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. While making their arrivals, the "Stranger Things" star donned a black velvet dress featuring black lace detailing, which she paired with a matching set of gloves and silver jewelry.

In the meantime, Millie's plus one Jake went with a simple black suit. The 19-year-old son of musician Bon Jovi added a Ukraine flag pin in a show of support for the country amid Russia's invasion.

Emma Watson also served looks while gracing the red carpet. The "Harry Potter" star turned heads in a unique gown featuring a plunging black halter-neck top and a cream tulle skirt with an elegant train. To complete her look, she added a pair of pointed black heels adorned with beaded ankle straps.

Also taking the opportunity to show some support for Ukraine was Benedict Cumberbatch. The 45-year-old actor, who was up for Best Actor for his role in "The Power of the Dog", could be seen wearing a pin of the war-torn country on his classic tuxedo. For the afternoon event, he was accompanied by his wife Sophie Hunter, who looked glamorous in a gold gown.

Lady GaGa also looked stunning for the star-studded event. The "House of Gucci" actress hit the red carpet at the 75th annual awards show in an emerald green velvet and silk taffeta evening gown by Ralph Lauren. To match her style, she styled her hair in a soft side-swept waves.

Meanwhile, host Rebel Wilson graced the red carpet with a unique look. The "Pitch Perfect" actress showed off her glamorous sense of style in a tiered black mesh Giambattista Valli SS19 Couture dress with blue sequin detail.

As for Florence Pugh, she debuted her new hairstyle at the award-giving event. The Yelena Belova depicter in "Black Widow" rocked her new pixie haircut as she walked the red carpet. She wore a sexy strapless black mini Carolina Herrera dress which featured long sleeves and a pink bow at the back with a long train.

The 75th British Academy Film Awards saw "Dune" as the biggest winner in terms of number. Meanwhile, "The Power of the Dog" nabbed the coveted awards of Best Film and Best Director for Jane Champion. "Belfast", which scored six nominations, won one for Outstanding British Film. See the full winners here.