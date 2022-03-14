'Dune' Leads 2022 BAFTA Awards Winners, 'Power of the Dog' Nabs Coveted Prizes

Warner Bros. Movie

Going into the British equivalent of the Oscars with 11 nominations, Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi film takes home the most awards with five wins, while Jane Champion's western drama bags Best Picture and Best Director.

Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 75th British Academy Film Awards has handed out the prizes for the best in films of 2021. Held two weeks before this year's Academy Awards, the Sunday, March 13 ceremony saw "Dune" as the biggest winner in terms of number.

Leading the nominations with 11, Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi film unsurprisingly took home the most awards with 5 wins. It nabbed the best Original Score for Hans Zimmer, Cinematography for Greg Fraser, Production Design for Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos, Sound as well as Special Visual Effects.

Meanwhile, "The Power of the Dog" shone that night as it bagged the coveted awards of Best Film and Best Director for Jane Champion. "Belfast", which scored six nominations, won one for Outstanding British Film.

Paul Thomas Anderson scored his first major industry win with best Original Screenplay for his work in "Licorice Pizza". "Drive My Car" was named best Film Not in the English Language, while "Encanto" won the best Animated Film.

In acting categories, Will Smith ("King Richard"), Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story") and Troy Kotsur ("CODA") got a major boost ahead of Oscars by winning in the Leading Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor category respectively. Meanwhile, "After Love" star Joanna Scanlan won the Leading Actress prize.

Held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the event was hosted by American actress Rebel Wilson. Lady GaGa, who was nominated for Leading Actress for her role in "House of Gucci", introduced the moment and the award presenter.

Full Winner List of 2022 BAFTA Awards