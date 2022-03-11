Bella Hadid Follows In Sister Gigi's Steps in Donating Fashion Week Earnings to Ukraine

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid is joining her sister Gigi Hadid in doing a good deed for the people of Ukraine. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 9, Bella revealed that she will also donate the money she earns during Fashion Week to provide aid to Ukraine.

Alongside a picture of her during the fashion event, Bella expressed what she felt about the Ukraine-Russia war. "To watch my Ukrainian friends and colleagues working hard here in Europe, so close but so far from their families/friends/homes in Ukraine who are experiencing one of many brutal occupations and invasions happening right now in the world is a very emotional and humbling experience for me," she wrote.

She added, "We rarely have control of our work schedules and this week has really shown me the strength and perseverance of the people around me who are going through pure terror."

"To hear their stories and emotions first hand is devastating and I wholeheartedly stand with them in support. I stand along side every person that has been affected by this war and the innocent people who's lives have been changed forever from the hands of 'power,' " she continued.

In the post, the 25-year-old runway model credited Argentine model Mica Arganaraz and "my amazing sis" Gigi for the action. "I will be donating all of my earnings from this Fashion Week directly to organizations that are providing help, refuge and medical aide to those in need on the ground in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support our Palestinian people and land," Bella said.

Gigi, meanwhile, announced that she pledges to donate her earnings from 2022 fashion shows to Ukraine on March 6. The 26-year-old catwalk beauty wrote on Instagram, "Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don't have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk 'for' something."

"Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine," Gigi vowed. The former Victoria's Secret Angel went on to add that she'll donate her earnings to "support those experiencing the same in Palestine" as well.