Sebastian Stan on Playing Tommy Lee: It Triggers My Body Dysmorphia

Hulu/WENN/Erin Simkin/FayesVision TV

The Winter Soldier depicter in Marvel Cinematic Universe, who is known best for his bulky body, reveals that working to achieve the complete opposite look is a unique challenge.

Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sebastian Stan opened up about how playing Tommy Lee on Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" affected him. In a new interview, the 39-year-old actor revealed that playing the role made him suffer from body dysmorphia.

"It was always difficult because I just wasn't the same frame as him," he told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. "I had to lose so much weight, and the drums were a real pressure for me."

The Winter Soldier depicter in Marvel Cinematic Universe went on to say, "I'd never played any instrument before and I had to learn. The whole thing felt like this just ginormous mountain to climb and there was always a little bit of an unsettling feeling about it."

Sebastian, who is known best for his bulky body, revealed that working to achieve the complete opposite look was a unique challenge. "I was trying to lose weight and I still felt I didn't lose enough weight," he explained. "And people were telling me I was crazy and going, 'You have body dysmorphia now' - which I always did anyway."

He shared that his preparation included "running and trying to get 20,000 steps a day" and "fasting 16 to 18 hours a day." He added, "Anybody that even has a healthy physique to some extent has body dysmorphia. Because once you're going into a peak, the best look possible, which by the way, I don't care what they say, unless there's like, magic formulas out there - which there are but some of us are not in that pocket - your body can only be at peak 100 percent for like maybe a week or something."

"At least, how I've experienced it; and I mean diet and exercise and tanning and water and lighting and everything. And then you spend the rest of the time going, 'I'm not what I used to be.' But it's just all in the head," he said.

Despite the struggle, Sebastian said that he's "proud of the whole thing." He concluded, "I look for those things because I get tired of myself. I don't want to do the same thing over and over again. I know my Sebastian-isms and the things that I do so I like to be challenged. And the physical aspect of it, whether it's losing weight or gaining weight or changing hair color, it shifts perspective."