Gigi Hadid Donates Earnings From 2022 Fashion Shows to Ukraine Amid Russia's Invasion
When announcing that she pledges to donate her fashion month earnings on her social media platform, the supermodel says that 'our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice.'

  • Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid has extended a helping hand to Ukrainian people who have been affected by Russia's invasion. The supermodel announced that she pledges to donate her earnings from 2022 fashion shows to Ukraine.

On Sunday, March 6, the 26-year-old catwalk beauty took to her Instagram page to share the news. "Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history," she began. "We don't have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk 'for' something."

"Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine," Gigi vowed. The former Victoria's Secret Angel went on to add that she'll donate her earnings to "support those experiencing the same in Palestine" as well.

Gigi further asked people to open their eyes and hearts to "all human injustice." The model then wrote, "May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion," before pointing out, "At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders." She concluded her message as saying, "HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE."

Gigi previously shared a statement regarding the conflict in Ukraine via Instagram Story last month. At the time, she noted that she was upset about Russia's invasion. "My heart is hurting for Ukraine and all those affected by this unimaginable reality," she penned.

Gigi then called out Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom she saw as the main aggressor in the conflict. "Putin's actions are a threat to every Democratic country in the world, and must be stopped," she continued, before finishing her post by encouraging her fans and followers to raise awareness for the ongoing crisis, "I pray that the support other countries provide can give Ukrainians what they have voted for and deserve."

Aside from Gigi, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher donated $3 million to Ukrainian people amid the "unimaginable" unrest. On March 3, the couple also announced that they launched a GoFundMe page.

"The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity," said Mila. "Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts."

The "Friends with Benefits" actress then explained, "The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most." She added, "Ashton and I have decided to match up to $3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million."

